May 11, 2020 | 4:16 pm

Although companies are preparing for a return to routine, 76% of the country’s CFOs still believe that the COVID-19 pandemic will reduce their income and benefits, a fear that is eleven percentage points lower than the managers’ projections. at the end of last April.

For 55% of CFOs, the decrease could be up to 24.9% of the total amount, according to PwC’s analysis “CFO Pulse: COVID-19 Financial Impacts on Businesses.”

On the other hand, only 3% consider that the reductions could increase, which indicates a greater knowledge of the situation, since in the previous report this operation was completely ruled out.

The financial measures adopted to mitigate the effects of the crisis will continue to be the containment of expenses by 91%, as well as the postponement or cancellation of investments by 67%.

However, the third place is no longer occupied by the adaptation of the financing plans, which in the report stands at 29% against 51% of the previous report, but instead, the local CFOs consider introducing changes in the course of their operations at this time. companies, at least 34%.

Regarding the modification of investment plans, financial leaders assure that the most affected will be those related to infrastructure (95%), operations (38%), the workforce (38%) and information technologies. (36%).

The recuperation

Regarding recovery times, for PwC the timeframes managed to return to normal are shortened.

Of those surveyed, 33% believe that, if the crisis were solved today, it would take three to six months for their company to recover. However, despite fears, more than 80% of Mexican CFOs believe that COVID-19 will improve the resilience and agility of their companies.

Upon returning to the workplace, the main concerns of those surveyed will be managing the well-being and integrity of their employees, retaining talent and knowing their clients’ expectations.

For 81% of CFOs, the current crisis could improve the resilience and agility of companies, while 71% consider that it will make working conditions more flexible in aspects such as hours or the geographical location of workers.

At the same time, new ways of serving customers will be created (71%) and operations will be streamlined (71%).

Remote work and flexible hours are here to stay, while companies must become more flexible and agile if they want to be able to face and emerge stronger from the crisis

said Mauricio Hurtado de Mendoza, Managing Partner of PwC México.

In addition, 100% of managers believe that they will also have to design strategies to retain critical talent and manage issues related to the well-being and morale of the workforce, as well as to know the perspectives of consumers in terms of security.