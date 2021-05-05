76.1% of Spaniards consider that pharmacies should have a more active participation in this pandemic

40.4% of Spaniards are not currently working

The survey also reveals alarming data: 40.4% of Spaniards are not currently working. And, of those who are, only the 10.3% flex permanently until the pandemic lasts.

9.3% of respondents have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 (in March 2021), while 77.2% of those surveyed affirm that, although they are not vaccinated, they would be willing to get vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available. What’s more, 31.2% of those surveyed consider that the vaccine should not be mandatory, when 63.7% think so.