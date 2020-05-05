There, where they killed 120,000 people, a ball also ran … And many, including some Spaniards, escaped death by playing soccer.

Neither Siegfried nor Cristóbal nor José. Neither lives to celebrate their second birthday today, May 5, the day the three of them they will be 75 years old, the one they recovered in the spring of 1945 when the United States Army released Mauthausen.

Saturday, May 5, 1945.

Two armored vehicles and an American jeep appeared at the control established on the Mauthausen road, in front of the gate of the outer area of ​​the field. The occupants of the jeep raised the barrier and entered the square located at the entrance to the courtyard of the SS garages, on which an immense Nazi eagle spread its wings.

Like a wildfire, the news of the arrival of the Americans to the field spread.[…]Several prisoners opened the large entrance gate and rushed to meet him …

Freedom finally …!

This is how the prisoner Mariano Constante described that moment in his book ‘The Red Years’.

“Have courage.” What for, Jos? “To tell what happened there”. This is how the conversation with the prisoner Jos Marfil ended two months ago and this is how the story begins. There isMauthausen. There isGusen. And there is Auschwitz or Dachau. Also Gross-Rosen. Or Buchenwald. Things must be called by their names, but here there is plenty with an all, a simple adverb of place …From a damn place. And there came a ball of rag, just a piece of paper, leather, and string.Between horror, brutality and murder, in the middle of hell, a ball burst out. Rolling on the ground, death color.

Siegfried Meir

This is the history of the parties that never had to exist.The football between walls, surrounded by barbed wire, those that surrounded the Nazi concentration camps during World War II.But, above all, it is the testimony ofJos, Cristbal and Siegfried, three survivors of Mauthausen. It is its history, that of those who saw it, that of those who lived it. Nonagenarians who neither forget nor forgive. Remember.Relive those matches as real as life itself, which some good men saved for their skill with a ball.“Soccer delivered them from certain death.” They say so. It is the word of Jos, Siegfried, Cristbal … And the story of Luis Gil, Mariano Constante, Alfonso Maeso and many others who, already deceased, left a written record.

1940s of the last century.Mauthausen – located in Austria, 20 kilometers from Linz, the city where Adolf Hitler spent part of his childhood – was the destination of many of therepublicans exiled after the Spanish Civil Warand other deportees from all over Europe. Also, the first Nazi concentration camp built outside of Germany. And a factory of death thatclaimed the lives of more than 120,000 people.“I was lucky that I was not chosen in the first selection, which was when they were liquidated at the time.That saved me from being exterminated the next day, “says Jos Marfil, Mauthausen prisoner number 3,787, transferred to Gusen (12,342) later.

Jos Ivory

That’s how the Nazis spent them. But there the ball found a hole. “Soccer began with a ball made of rags by the Spanish.There was a big patio and there they were entertaining passing it among them “, remembers Siegfried Meir, prisoner 117,943. The punishment for far less than that was impending execution. The other prisoners did not give credit to what they saw.“The Germans and the Poles told us that we were crazy, that the SS were going to beat us to death, that this was prohibited.We considered that, prohibited or not, the important thing was to raise our morale. The Spaniards[…] We had been in Mauthausen for three to six months. And we noticed that our forces began to decline, “recalls Luis Gilin his testimony collected in ‘El Tringulo Azul’, by Mariano Constante and Manuel Razola.

Here are the origins of football in the concentration camp. Documented is thatThe first convoy of Spaniards arrived in Mauthausen in August 1940, so, according to the memory of Luis Gil, whose date of entry dates back to September 8 of that year, if they had been there for three to six months when they made that rag ball,Soccer began between the late 1940s and early 1941.Here, too, is a moral triumph of the captives over their Nazi captors, a soul strike for survival. “While this game was not, of course, the least sporting interest, it was, on the other hand, our first victory over the SS. Because,on the contrary, to everything they had predicted to us, they did not oppose[…]We feel strong, “continues Luis Gil.

Luis Gil

The SS, bored of watching the prisoners, found a reef, an entertainmentin what the courage and daring of the Spanish had set in motion. “The Nazis rarely entered the field, but they supervised everything above the wall, from the viewpoints.And one of the bosses had seen them playing from the other side. So he called Navazo and said: ‘I see that you are very good. You can organize matches here.We will give you the boots and the ball, “says Meir. It was an order. And an authorization, becauseFranz Zieris, the Commander of Mauthausen, and Georg Bachmayer, his assistant, liked football.The way was free. It was the beginning of what eventually became a habit: parties.

Siegfried mentions him by the surname, Navazo, but his name is Saturnino.Saturnino Navazo, prisoner 5,656, burgals, born in 1914 in Hinojar del Rey, a town that honors him with a square and a commemorative plaque, a semi-professional footballer in the 1930s and the main actor in this story.Jug at Deportivo Nacional, one of the most recognized clubs of the time in Madrid, won the Castilla Cup and after his captivity in Mauthausencontinued his career with a team from France, where he centered his residence. “Navazo, who was a midfielder, organized the matches in the concentration camp between the various nationalities: French, Hungarians, Spaniards …He did it for the pleasure of the Germans. But he was delighted, because football was what he liked best.Also, while they were playing they thought of something else, they forgot about the hell they were in, “says Meir.

Siegfried Meir

Siegfried’s familiarity in referring to Navazo has an explanation. They were more than companions in captivity and their lives were united forever in Mauthausen.“I was 10 years old when I arrived, after having been two in Auschwitz. I was alone, I was a boy, blond hair and blue eyes, and he spoke German.I was not afraid to die, because I had already been saved several times from the worst. When it was my turn to take off my clothes and shave my hair, since I didn’t want to,He mounted such a scandal, screaming, that the Nazi he was watching came over to ask what was going on. And she yelled at him, ‘This jerk wants to cut my hair.’Since he was the only child in the convoy, I wondered why he was there. And even today, I can’t explain how that guard had a kind of compassion. But they didn’t shave me and he told me that they were going to take me to the Spanish barrack. Believe that I said that to get out of the way. The Nazis cheated a lot. But it was not so.He called a man, who approached. It was Navazo “Meir explains.

Siegfried Meir

“When we saw each other, he looked at me, I looked at him, and there was something incredible. It was the first time I saw a kind smile, he gave me confidence.The Nazi warned Saturnino that, from now on, I will be his responsibility. He told me to always stay by his sideand I followed him like a puppy, “he recalls. After liberation, Navazo, unable to abandon that blond boy he had cared for in hell,He adopted him as a son and took him with him to Revel, in France, where they started a new life together.

That’s howlittle Meir, always next to Saturnino, the organizer of the matches, becamethe best football witness in Mauthausen. “For me, Navazo was a fraud.When he went to play, as I saw before exercising to warm up his thighs, ankles … he asked if he could give him a massage.I brought him the boots and the belongings “Siegfried says.

Football was played on Sundays, the day of rest. They did it in theAppelplatz, in the main square of Mauthausen where prisoners formed every morning.The Nazis provided everything necessary: ​​boots, equipment, balls and wooden goalkeepers.Meir, in addition, remembers that there had been “someone who understood that he was the referee and if not, they would cast lots to see who would be his turn,” a statement supported by the memoirs of Alfonso Maeso, captive in Mauthausen, which include that“the parties were always refereed by another prisoner[…]and watched by one or two soldiers. “

As to what the kits were like, Siegfried cannot give details, but Maeso left the following written:“Those who disputed the crash could detach for two hours from the damn striped suit […]. I remember that the Spanish squad played with the red and white camisole and blue pants, similar to those worn by the Atlético de Madrid; whilethe Germans wear a blue t-shirt and white tights. “

Master

The news was flying. They soon found out about those matches inGusen, subfield located 4.5 kilometers away.“One day they said that the Mauthausen commander had seen a paper ball.Then the Spanish, the Germans, the Poles, the Czechs also formed football teams in Gusen I.I don’t remember what year it was, but the first game of the Spaniards was against the Germans and they won it. I saw that one.And I will always remember the name of the defender, his name was Calpe. They played in the main square and had a normal ball, one of those from the past. “As Cristbal Soriano remembers it, who had passed through Mauthausen (4,534) and was later transferred to Gusen, there being prisoner number 43,564.

Each match was an event among the captives.“Many went to see them. They were playing at the entrance to Mauthausen, in a huge square.Logically, the field did not have the measurements of a normal one. It was improvised. Sundays were to rest and clean the lice. But the prisoners who had strength left did not see them.The matches were played in the afternoon. And it wasn’t a League. There were nations and, for example, Spain played against Hungra, or this against another.It was what you could ride every week, it was nothing fixed, “Siegfried explains.

Siegfried Meir

“We all did not have the same rights and some things we cannot see, but football, yes. We walked through the field and watched it. We spent a while.We forgot for a moment what we were going through, we thought about something else, but what worried us most was how we can get out of that hell “, remembers Soriano. Ivory, however, paid little attention to the parties:“The only thing that interested me was to end the day alive; football, no.If I had a time when there was nothing to do, I would go to the barracks and try to forget. I’d rather rest in a corner. “

The conditions of the prisoners were very harsh. Subhuman. “The day they didn’t give you a stick, it was one of luck.They woke you up at five in the morning and you had to go to work with pain or not “, says Ivory. “You should all be careful that those in charge did not say anything about you and killed you,” recalls Soriano, who explains what the main and mortal task of the prisoners was in Mauthausen and its subfields: “Not long, but yesI worked in the quarry. We went down and up the 186 steps daily several timesthey were driving there loaded with 50-kilo stones. “

Jos Ivory

Many prisoners, exhausted, sick, malnourished, chilled with cold or drowned in heat, could not take a step further and fell, driven by the weight of the pieces of granite they carried.When it wasn’t the SS themselves who were pushing them down the stairs. Or gassed them. Or they beat them up. Or hung them …Multiple and cruel were the ways of dying. But then resistance is born, the instinct for survival.And football in Mauthausen became an escape from death.The SS treated footballers better. Why Because they want them in good condition to play. They were his ‘fun’.

120,000 deadIt is the estimated number of people who lost their lives in the Mauthausen concentration camp.186 stepsIt had the ‘Stairway of Death’, the one that prisoners went down to go to the ‘Wienergraben’ quarry. Many lost their lives there.7,532 SpanishThey were the ones who were in Mauthausen and its subfields. Of all of them, 4,816 died.392 deporteesThey were the ones who were in the first convoy of Spaniards, coming from Stalag VII A, in Moosburg, Germany. It was on August 6, 1940.

“Navazo, like everyone, worked very hard climbing stones to build the field when he arrived in Mauthausen.It was an ordeal for him. Until he started playing football, which gave him a slightly better status and gave him a jobhelper in the kitchen to peel potatoes, the best task you can have in a concentration camp. Soccer allowed him to stop carrying stones, which was the hardest and where many of his companions had died.For those who played it was a relief. It saved their lives and, therefore, they did it with great desire.Soccer saved them from certain death, “recalls Meir.

Siegfried Meir

“The players were the plugged in, as we called them. They gave them good food and more, and they had better jobs. But, understood, they also helped their friends survive, “says Soriano.” They treated them somewhat better, it’s normal.A starving and thin man cannot play soccer.Knowing who the footballers were, the kapos already had orders to protect them a bit.Whoever could be on the team was. It was natural for him to do so, because it was a way of staying alive “, explains Ivory.

Despite that superior status, footballers also suffered from SS brutality in Mauthausen. Many died there.“The players weren’t in top form. Sometimes they didn’t have the strength to hold up. This doesn’t look like normal football.There the circumstances were so difficult … They had no physique to endure with intensity.It was like a children’s game in the schoolyard, but with adults, “continues Meir.

There were many who wanted to play, get a pass to live. Hence, selection tests had to be organized to be on the team.“Navazo, who was the chief of the barracks, would go to another of the chiefs and ask him if there were people in his group who played soccer.Sometimes there were some who were not players, but they did it to look for an opportunity not to go to work. So,Saturnino performed as a small ‘casting’. With those who knew, he organized a team and then they played a little game, “says Siegfried.

Navazo was not the only one. There is evidence ofother playersthat at one time or another they were in the Spanish team in Mauthausen. One isRamn Cuesta, an Aragons who shared the ball and worked with Saturnino, since, like him, he was stationed in the kitchen, as his niece Rosa and daughter Francesca remember. Other,Julio Casabona, vet and sometimes goalkeeper of the team. And Antonio Prez Galindo, from Malaga who played for Vlez C.F.Before being caught and passing away on the field, he was one of the scorers, according to journalist Jess Hurtado.

Another prisoner who had a relationship with football, but whose playing in Mauthausen is unknown, wasJos Luis Almozara. Gaditano, emigrated to Barcelona and was a member of Deportivo Saprissa, the equivalent of the Espanyol quarry in the 1930s.He was gassed at Hartheim Castle.

They are only a few names, a few of the Spaniards who fought death with a ball. And it is the history of the games that never have to be played again.Jos, it’s already counted.

