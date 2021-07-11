$ 75,000 bonuses return for UFC 264

Only the biggest PPV of the year could merit special bonuses, and that will be the case for the fighters who will compete tonight at the UFC 264.

Sean O’Malley, who will open the Main Card before the debutant Kris moutinho, was the first to post about it on social media, which was corroborated by ESPN’s Marc Raimondi.

Notice

75k bonuses tomorrow night. Thanks – Sean O’Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) July 10, 2021

Bonds of $ 75,000 tomorrow night. Thanks”.

The first time the bonds delivered by the UFC had a substantial increase was last May in the UFC 262, upon request of Tony ferguson.

UFC 264 takes place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

