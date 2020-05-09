They warn of the mental and emotional impact of quarantines 2:26

. – Up to 75,000 Americans could die from a drug and alcohol overdose or from suicide as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to an analysis by the national public health group Well Being Trust.

The group is sounding the alarm that the growing unemployment crisis, economic crises and stress caused by isolation and the lack of a definitive end date for the pandemic could significantly increase the so-called “despair deaths” unless Local, state and federal authorities take action.

“Unless we get comprehensive federal, state, and local resources to improve access to high-quality mental health treatment and community supports, I am concerned that we may see things get much worse when it comes to substance abuse and suicide.” , the Trust’s chief strategy officer, Dr. Benjamin F. Miller, told CNN.

Miller emphasized that the data is only a projection and that the actions taken could change the number of deaths.

“We can change the numbers, the deaths have not yet happened. However, now we have to take action, “says Miller.

The Well Being Trust released maps showing state and county projections of such deaths based on data from previous years due to the impact of covid-19 on unemployment, isolation and uncertainty.

The group is calling for a robust approach by federal, state and local officials and agencies to ensure that those who lose their jobs due to the pandemic can find work.

“Unemployment during the Great Recession was associated with an increase in deaths from suicide and deaths from drug overdoses,” according to the Well Being Trust.

For example, deaths from suicide and drug overdoses increased along with unemployment during the 2008 recession. Unemployment went from 4.6% in 2007 to a peak of 10% in October 2009 and declined steadily to 3, 5% in early 2010, depending on the group.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett told CNN Tuesday that he expects the US unemployment rate. USA is above 16% in April.

“My estimate now is that it would be above 16%, maybe even 20%,” he said. “We are probably seeing the worst unemployment rate since the Great Depression.”

The coronavirus may offer new job opportunities. For example, states need people to help trace contacts and other health needs. And that presents an opportunity to re-employ those in need.

“The service can be a powerful antidote to isolation and despair,” the group says in the report.

Changes should also be made in medical and mental health care to ensure that those who need care can get it, the group says. That includes relaxing some privacy standards surrounding technology to improvise care options.

“This screams for an opportunity to examine what was not working about mental health care before covid and examine new strategies to create a new and more integrated approach to mental health after covid,” says Miller.

“We should expand the use of evidence-based interventions through technology as we work to build the mental health system we all deserve. We will never have the mental health workforce we need, so we must be creative with technology and who can deliver mental health care. ”

Earlier this week, Vermont, which has been plagued with overdoses, reported that opioid deaths decreased for the first time since 2014.

“The state saw a 58% decrease in deaths attributed to opioid misuse between 2018 and 2019,” said Levine. There were also fewer fentanyl-related deaths, but the percentage of cocaine-related opioid-related deaths continues to rise, Levine said.

It is difficult to say whether such a trend can continue during the pandemic. Miller applauded Vermont for the way the state has aggressively followed opioid strategies. But Miller also said states should remember that the problem is broader, and about what circumstances make people turn to opioids to begin with. And those are the problems that the pandemic can amplify.

“We have responded to the opioid crisis in this country as if it were just opioids when, in reality, it is due to deeper problems associated with mental health, addiction, pain and suffering,” says Miller. “Without a clear framework to comprehensively address mental health and addiction, we will continue to play at giving the mole the search for solutions.”

During this time of uncertainty, the Well Being Trust said it is up to local communities to try to find ways to meet the needs of those who are suffering in new ways. But they cautioned that even the technology, if used solidly, by friends, religious groups, and mental health experts may not be enough to solve the problem.

“The virtual community may not be enough to contain the impact of isolation and loneliness. And finally, the uncertainty. Uncertainty stress has a serious impact on the onset and worsening of mental illness, “said the group.

“This is a novel virus with new and unforeseen results. Every day, science sheds light on new aspects and retracts initial ideas and hypotheses. These are unprecedented times, and uncertainty can create fear that can lead to panic. “

Despite the dire warnings, the group warns that this possible tide can be stopped.

“The models we have created are based on how it happened before. When our communities faced rising unemployment, social isolation, and individual uncertainty, people suffered, and that led to an increase in deaths from despair. It may be different, ”they said in the report.

By taking stock of the current crisis, predicting possible loss of life and creatively deploying solutions from the local community, it is possible to prevent impending deaths from despair. We must not stand idly by waiting for 75,000 more desperation deaths. ”

