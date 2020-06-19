Cortita y al pie: ‘7500: Avin hijacked’ is a kind of cross (conceptual or spiritual) between ‘United 93’ and ‘Captain Phillips’ by Paul Greengrass,’ The Guilty ‘by Gustav Mller and’ Buried ( Buried) ‘by Rodrigo Corts. Or something that may seem like it, to understand us.

… but without the nerve and pulse of Paul Greengrass.

… but without the solidity and narrative solvency of Mller’s.

… but without the ingenuity and audiovisual force of Corts’.

So writing doesn’t sound too good, when in fact it’s not exactly like that. When in reality things don’t have to stop being that way. It is what you have, or what reality is supposed to have: The immediacy and closeness of those « things that happen », usually, without the glamor or elegance that a good fiction made with premeditation and wicked can give you.

‘7500: Avin Kidnapped’ is posed as if Joseph Gordon-Levitt was the one in ‘My Camera and Me’, in a narrative immersion that of course occurs in (apparent) real time. As it should be when, as is the case, the approach ends up being the story, and with it, in the film itself. In search of that realism of who as a privileged witness, is as if he were not.

It is … as if it were not but still being, because it is. As it is, there is that – at times – shocking realism of ‘United 93’; As it is, there is that seasoned -in spite of himself- ‘Captain Phillips’ guy; As it is, there’s the minimalism and media economy of ‘The Guilty’ and ‘Buried (Buried)’, respectively. And of course there are those 90 minutes that don’t take long …

… but not as intense either. Not as much as they should, or how they could be.

Or not so constant because in reality, that intensity does exist at times. At times, not one of those moments being a final stretch that reduces the intensity that it had managed to create in the middle. And it is there where ‘United 93’ or ‘Captain Phillips’ got even bigger, with two endings that stuck like needles in our eyes, ‘7500: Airplane kidnapped’ only ends.

That’s the downside of Patrick Vollrath’s more than appreciable first cousin, who despite his obvious goodness – it is not easy to hold attention for 90 minutes with such a simple premise – is incapable of transcending such goodness. . In other words, we appreciate the film because it is objectively respectable and honest, objectively close and human.

But not so much subjectively. Respect comes from the brain, not the emotional. And that emotional connection is what makes the difference, as the apothetical ending of ‘Captain Phillips’ serves as an example. The instinct or nerve of Paul Greengrass makes the difference with respect to ‘7500: Kidnapped plane’, which despite its grateful kindness always remain relegated to economy class.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias

@Wanchopex