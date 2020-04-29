On April 29, 1945, the United States Army arrived at the concentration camp near Munich. The sight of the dead and the sick shocked the soldiers – and also a veteran war correspondent. The 42nd United States Infantry Division, also known as the Rainbow Division, advanced objectively from Würzburg to southern Germany.

Camp survivors celebrate liberation alongside allied troops

On the morning of April 29, 1945, she reached the closed gates of a Nazi concentration camp near Munich, the capital of Bavaria.

The Wehrmacht had long since begun its withdrawal, and the SS guards were also largely on the run.

American soldiers occupied the abandoned camp, freeing the 32,000 prisoners. What they saw was shocking: hundreds of bodies in sheds or stacked in open transport wagons, hungry and traumatized prisoners, sick with typhus. Few of them were able to stand on their own legs.

But there was also a group of inmates in better condition, who, since the beginning of April, in the midst of the chaos of the crowded sheds, had gathered in a way to form a resistance group. To the American soldiers, who thoroughly searched the concentration camp, they presented themselves as the Dachau International Committee.

“Behind the barbed wire and the electric fence, the skeletons sit in the sun and collect lice on themselves. They have no age or face; they are all the same …” wrote American journalist Martha Gellhorn, who followed the advance of American troops through Europe occupied since October 1944.

In early May 1945, she entered the Dachau concentration camp, now released, and was shocked by what she saw. “We crossed the wide, full and dusty space between the detainees’ barracks and entered the military hospital. In the corridor there were more skeletons sitting, and they exhaled the smell of sickness and death. They watched us, but didn’t move; there was no expression on his face, which was just yellow, hirsute skin, stretched over bones. “

Martha Gellhorn is one of the most famous war correspondents of the 20th century. Since 1937, still in the beginning of the Spanish Civil War, she has written for major newspapers and magazines in the United States. At the end of World War II, she accompanied the American military on the European front. On April 26, 1945, she and the military arrived in the Allgäu region and, in early May, entered the Dachau concentration camp.

“Hunger killed most of them; letting them die of hunger was routine here,” wrote the journalist, reporting on her first conversations with survivors, who talked about forced labor and daily life in the countryside. “We worked incredibly many hours with this scarce diet and lived in such overcrowding, the bodies thrown into asphyxiating barracks, and woke up one day after another, weaker, waiting for death.”

After 1993, more than 200,000 detainees were sent to Dachau, according to camp documents seen by Gellhorn. “It is not known how many people were killed in the 12 years of existence of this field, but it is known that, in the last three years, there were at least 45 thousand”, summarized the journalist.

Even this veteran war correspondent was shocked by the facts and figures about the victims and the inhuman conditions she encountered in April and May 1945 in Dachau. In the end, she could no longer contain a subtle cynicism.

“In front of the crematorium, separated from it by a strip of gardens, there was a long line of well-built and spacious houses,” she wrote in May 1945. “The families of SS officers lived there; their women and children lived there happily and satisfied, while the chimneys of the crematorium spewed endless smoke saturated with human ashes. In February and March, 2,000 people were murdered in the gas chambers because, even though they were too weak to work, they were not kind enough to die. , provided that for them. “

Dachau was the first concentration camp that the Nazis built on German soil. It was installed in 1933, by order of the SS chief, Heinrich Himmler, in the small town of Dachau, with a capacity for 5,000 detainees.

From construction to administrative organization, Dachau served as a model for all other concentration camps, including the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp.

The second and best known camp commander was Theodor Eicke, a fanatical Nazi and SS officer. He strove to make Dachau a “model field”. The detainees’ wooden barracks faced a wide and long lane, where SS guards could do daily recounts.

Eicke was said to be treacherous and unscrupulous. Later, he would kill former SA chief Ernst Röhm, under orders from Adolf Hitler.

Dachau’s first detainees were political prisoners: opponents of the Nazi regime, unionists, social democrats, communists and even some conservative politicians. Later, ordinary criminals, Jehovah’s Witnesses, Sinti and Roma, Christians engaged in politics – and Jews were sent there.

With military training and merciless rigor, Eicke accustomed his men to torture, violence and the death machine. “I can only use tough, determined men with everything. There’s no place for young girls here!”

When detainees left their barracks on the morning of April 28, 1945, they saw, in surprise, a white flag raised by the SS on one of the watchtowers. Most of the guards had already left the scene many hours ago.

The remaining guards tried to contain detainees with weapons. Rumors spread at full speed. The next day, the Americans arrived at the Dachau concentration camp, the penultimate to be released by the Allies.

On April 30, the Americans entered Munich, the “movement capital”, as the Nazis said, and where the headquarters of the Nazi NSDAP party was located. Hours later it was known that Adolf Hitler and his wife Eva Braun had committed suicide in Berlin.

In early May it was time for the liberation of the Mühldorf camp, which was part of the Dachau complex. On May 8, unconditional capitulation came into force, and World War II was coming to an end.

