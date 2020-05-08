In the early hours of May 7, 1945, representatives of the Allied High Command accepted the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany, which marked the end of World War II in Europe.

The next day, on May 8, 1945, nations across the continent and the world celebrated the victory and the beginning of a hard-won peace after years of war and hardship.

Since then, Victory in Europe Day, or VE Day, is celebrated and commemorated each year on May 8, with 2020 marking the 75th anniversary of the end of hostilities in Europe.

May 8 was the day that German troops across Europe finally surrendered their weapons, being the end of World War II: in Prague, the Germans surrendered to their Soviet antagonists, after the latter had lost more than eight thousand soldiers, and the Germans considerably more; in Copenhagen and Oslo; passing Karlshorst, near Berlin; in northern Latvia; On the Sark Channel Island, the German surrender was carried out in a final ceasefire.

German bombardment of London (photo from June 7, 1940). Image: New York Times Paris Bureau Collection.

More delivery documents were signed in Berlin and eastern Germany.

The main concern of many German soldiers was to evade the reach of the Soviet forces, to avoid being taken prisoner. Around a million Germans attempted a massive exodus to the West when the fighting in Czechoslovakia ended, but the Russians stopped them and took them captive.

Furthermore, the Russians took approximately two million prisoners in the period just before and after the German surrender. Meanwhile, more than 13,000 British prisoners of war were released and sent back to Britain.

However, the foci of German-Soviet confrontation would continue until the next day. On May 9, the Soviets would lose 600 more soldiers in Silesia before the Germans finally surrendered.

Consequently, the end of World War II or VE Day was not celebrated until the ninth in Moscow, with a radio transmission greeting from Stalin himself:

“The lifelong struggle of the Slavic nations … has ended in victory. Your courage has defeated the Nazis. The war is over.

It was the Allied leaders who made triumphal speeches to their people. Winston Churchill He stood on the roof of the London Ministry of Health before cheering on the crowds and proclaimed:

“This is your victory! It is the victory of the cause of freedom in each country. In all our long history, we have never seen a better day than this. Everyone has tried.

IN SEARCH OF HITLER: WHERE WAS THE FÜHRER LEFT?

Former and future exiled French leader Charles de Gaulle also spoke of the victory in his radio address, noting that the French military command was present for the signing of the capitulation.

Meanwhile, the man who briefly succeeded Hitler In May Admiral Karl Dönitz aired a radio broadcast that lasted just 30 seconds. He alluded to his previous broadcast on May 1, when he announced Hitler’s death and said his first priority would be “saving the lives of the Germans.”

To that end, he said, he had asked the armed forces to accept unconditional surrender.

“On May 8, at 23:01, the weapons will be silent”, Dönitz said.

His next major public stage would be the Nuremberg trials and his war crimes conviction in 1946. He served only 10 years in prison.

Source: DW / BBC

