For yet another year, Promusicae and IFPI have published their reports on what happened in 2019 to the recorded music market in Spain and worldwide, and both leave more than positive news for the national and international industry.

In Spain, industry revenues have grown 22% according to Promusicae. Internationally, 8.2% according to IFPI. The Spanish figure may not be surprising, but it is huge, since since the market bottomed out in 2013, annual growth was relatively slow, at 2.36% in 2018 and 8.88% in 2017.

When we learned the data for the first half of 2019, we already mentioned that, if we continue to grow at that rate in the second half of the year, by numbers we could catch up with the industry in 2007. Finally, this has not been the case and they have been achieved. the 2008 numbers which it is still a milestoneIt is the year that the crisis began here and it has been very difficult to reach that level.

Industry reaches 2008 levels, but not 50% in 2001: COVID-19 will complicate everything

Between 2015 and 2016, digital market revenue definitely exceeded physical market revenue. In 2019, three quarters of the entire market already belong to digital thanks to the enormous growth of all streaming categories. However, this year two facts stand out:

The first is that the physical market has grown considerably again, 7.2%, which is superior to other countries in our environment. And the second is that the growth of vinyl has eclipsed any other physical and digital category, generating 56.3% more revenue than the previous year. As of today, the distribution of the income from the physical sale is approximately one third for the vinyl, and two thirds for the CD.

Leaving anecdotes aside, what has made growth reach 22.54% global is the great role that streaming continues to play in our country. According to Promusicae, there are more than 10 million Spaniards who use streaming services, and 3 million have paid subscriptions. The success of paid subscriptions is what drives the national market the most, as it generates almost three times more than advertising streaming, and 53% of the entire market.

Despite the growth of recent years, the income of recorded music in Spain still does not represent even 50% of that of 2001, and the coronavirus will not help

For the market to continue to grow like this, it will therefore be necessary for subscriptions to grow over the total number of streaming users, something that would be feasible if it were not for the fact that Promusicae foresees that there will be more than 100 million losses due to the coronavirus, which can lead to “losing 6 years, or more, suddenly.” They estimate losses of at least 40 million on vinyl and CDs, and 50 million on streaming platforms.

Some data that is a jug of cold water to a national sector that is still far from its best figure, that of 2001, of which 50% has not yet been reached, and which needed four years at the rate of 2019 to be able to match it. With this crisis, it is very possible that the recovery period will be much longer.

Globally, the IFPI report offers a very complete picture of the industry, in which we see a trend similar to that of Spain, but with figures much closer to the best shown in 2001. In that sense, in 2019 they reached 20,000 million dollars, which puts the global market back to the level of 2004.

It is a great graph to observe the change of model in terms of the distribution of income in the sector: from almost 100% of physical sales in 2001, to the growth of digital song sales, whose peak reached in 2014, up to the explosion of streaming in the last four years.