Madrid, Jun 12 . .- Around 34 million Spaniards, 75% of the population, will be in phase 3 of the de-escalation on Monday and the only areas that will remain in phase 2 will be Madrid, the sanitary areas of Barcelona and Lleida and the provinces of Soria, Ávila, Salamanca and Segovia.

Ten million citizens will move to phase 3 after the Ministry of Health has accepted the proposals for phase progression in the Valencian Community, the Girona and Central Catalonia areas; Ceuta; Albacete, Toledo and Ciudad Real (Castilla-La Mancha); León, Zamora, Burgos, Palencia and Valladolid (Castilla y León).

Health has accepted the requests of all the communities that had asked to advance to phase 3 and since June 15 the only areas that will remain in phase 2 will therefore be the Community of Madrid, the health areas of Barcelona and Lleida and the Castilian-Leonese provinces of Soria, Ávila, Salamanca and Segovia.

All of them will take, along with the rest, the step to the “new normal” from June 21, when the alarm state ends, without going through phase 3 before.

WHAT CAN BE DONE IN PHASE 3?

– Meetings of up to 20 people are allowed and time slots are eliminated.

– The opening of nightclubs and nightlife bars is allowed provided that they do not exceed a third of their capacity and the conditions set forth in this order are met.

– It may be consumed within the hotel and restaurant premises, provided that it does not exceed 50% of its capacity and the conditions established in previous orders are met.

– The wakes can be held with a limit of 50 people outdoors or 25 people in closed spaces and weddings and attendance at places of worship are allowed as long as they do not exceed 75% of the capacity up to a maximum of 150 people outdoors free or 75 people in closed spaces.

– Shops can open with 50% of the capacity.

– The restrictions on vehicle occupancy with respect to the total number of seats seated, for bus and rail transport, as well as for collective land transport in urban and peri-urban areas are eliminated.

– The squares, venues and outdoor bullfighting facilities increase their capacity to 50% and no more than 800 people.

– In the gaming and betting premises, the maximum capacity allowed is set at 50%.

– In hotels, common areas can be reopened as long as they do not exceed 50% of the capacity and the entertainment activities or classes must be designed with a maximum capacity of 20 people and preferably outdoors.

– Cultural and study activities may be held in libraries, provided that they do not exceed 50% of the capacity.

– In museums and exhibition halls the capacity will be 50% and visits may be by groups of up to 20 people.

– Cinemas, theaters, auditoriums, tent circuses and similar show spaces may carry out their activity, provided they have pre-assigned seats and do not exceed half the authorized capacity.

WHAT CAN BE DONE IN PHASE 2?

– Meetings can be up to 15 people. The time slots for walking or sports are eliminated, however, those from 10 to 12 and from 19 to 20 hours remain for vulnerable people.

Read more

– You can go to the beach.

– They open swimming pools and gyms with a limit of one third of the capacity.

– Visits to disabled centers, sheltered housing and nursing homes are resumed, although the autonomies will establish the conditions for these visits.

– The autonomous communities can determine the return to classes for non-university education. They also open driving schools and academies.

– Weddings are held again, with a limit of 50 guests in closed rooms and 100 in open ones.

– The shopping malls open, with an influx limit. You can go to bars and restaurants, with a capacity limit of 40%.

– Worship centers expand the capacity to 50%.

– They open cinemas, theaters and concert halls with limited audience.

– The active and nature tourism groups are expanded to 20 people.

– The resumption of the competition of the professional leagues is allowed, but without public.

– Hotels reopen common areas.

.