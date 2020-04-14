He Greater Buenos Aires, the common urban area that makes up the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires and 40 municipalities that are in the Buenos Aires territory, is one of the sectors that most concerns the national government with regard to compliance with isolation, the arrival of social aid and the presence of the State to be able to support millions of people who have informal jobs and were left without income as a result of the stoppage of activities generated by the quarantine.

According to a study by the National University of La Matanza, 75% of people living in the AMBA had their economy affected in the last month. Of these, 25% warn that the money they have is enough to survive for one more month and 17% to last two weeks. A portrait of the strong impact caused by the advance of the pandemic in Argentina and, especially, in the province of Buenos Aires.

Among the items that people consider they should resume their activities are mainly “retail” in general (58%), dentistry (45%) and hairdressing (26%). Then the bookstores (21%) and electro / technology (19%).

Beyond the economic problems that most respondents highlight, more than 82% approve of the continuity of the social isolation arranged until April 26. Only 9% disagreed with the decision made by the President last Friday, when he announced the extension of the quarantine.

The predisposition to maintain isolation decreased by 12% since March 23. Those who show the least agreement with the extent of isolation are those under 24 years of age and people of low socioeconomic status (12% less than the average).

On the other hand, the family financial situation directly affects the mood. Sex and region do not influence mood, but age does: The lowest spirited age groups are those between 16 and 24 years old and those over 65 years old.

Another of the data provided by the study has to do with where the fear of most people regarding the progression of the coronavirus is concentrated. When asked about the main concerns they have at the moment, 66.2% answered that it is the physical health of their relatives, 44% the country’s economy, 38.4% that they do not have enough money to live and 31.4% their own physical health.

However, the perception of the possibility of contracting the virus is low. Only 24.3% believe that it is very likely to contract Covid-19. Unlikely 50.1%, the rest (25.6%) do not think they will contract it.

Faced with this scenario of quarantine, health and economic crisis, and uncertainty about daily habits, 57.8% of AMBA residents perceive that the Government is taking care of health and the economy at the same time. The 34.1 understands that it prioritizes health but neglects the economy, while only 8.1 assures that it does not take care of neither health nor the economy.

Anyway, most have a positive evaluation of Alberto Fernández’s management. 50.1% think it is very good and 25.1% consider it good. A little further down is the perception of Axel Kicillof’s management in the province of Buenos Aires. 31% think it is very good and 26.3% recognize it as good.

The look on the management of the government of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta is also positive. 40.1% believe that it is very good and 32.7% that it is good. That view changes when the consultation is about the management of the suburban governments. Almost 30% disapprove of them, 28.7% consider them irregular and close to 40% approve of them.

The survey was made based on 1230 surveys to people over 16 years old who live in the AMBA. If you did between April 11 and 12 online