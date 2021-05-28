75% of Latin America’s youth are interested in crypto, according to Mastercard

Walter Pimenta, senior vice president of products and innovation at Mastercard LAC, highlighted the interest of Latin American youth in cryptocurrencies.

The comments came in light of an interview Pimenta gave, where he was asked how the coronavirus affected payments.

The senior vice president emphasized that the pandemic increased electronic payments online, as few were able to make cash payments at physical locations.

However, he noted that among these electronic payments, interest was growing in cryptocurrencies.

Growing interest in cryptocurrencies

In particular, Pimenta pointed out that cryptocurrencies were gaining ground among millennials.

While more people trade crypto as an investment, many also want to spend it on everyday assets.

Pimenta said that almost four of every ten people (37%) in Latin America and the Caribbean say they plan to use them next year.

Crypto and sport

However, this figure increases significantly when it comes to the perception of cryptocurrencies by young people.

He said 67% of millennials are more willing to use them now than a year ago. Learning more about cryptocurrencies interests another 79% of millennials.

Meanwhile, 76% of millennials said they would use them more if they understood them better.

Mastercard Payment Survey

The figures Pimenta cited come from a survey Mastercard published earlier this month.

The Mastercard New Payments Index detailed the growing interest in emerging payment methods globally.

Crypto in Latin America

According to the survey, 93% of consumers are considering using pop-up payments next year.

Naturally, it included cryptocurrencies, as well as QR, biometric and contactless codes.

Although the survey had 15,569 respondents from 18 countries in four regions of the worldEurope was notably absent.

According to the survey, 40% of the respondents said they plan to use cryptocurrencies next year.

As in Latin America, this number increased considerably among the youngest respondentsespecially in the Middle East and Asia.

In April, Mastercard revealed that it was planning launch the first credit card offering cryptocurrency “rewards” for purchases, in association with the US cryptocurrency exchange Gemini.

