75% of Americans don’t get enough magnesium, key to preventing diabetes

The magnesium is a mineral essential to avoid certain diseases like diabetes. This is why it is worrying that a large portion of the US population is not consuming enough.

Among other things, this may be due to a poor diet, the fact that the same processed foods lose their properties during processing, or due to other factors that we will name below.

What Causes Magnesium Deficiency

Specialists recommend that people over 18 years old they should consume a proportion ranging from 310 to 420 mg of magnesium per day. Of course, this ratio will vary depending on age and gender.

When the magnesium deficiency is very high, it will be necessary to resort to supplements. Photo: Shutterstock

The worrying thing is that most people do not consume the suggested amount. This is because the content of this mineral in food has been reduced between 25 and 80 percent in relation to the levels of about 50 years ago.

An important factor that has affected its appropriate consumption is related to the use of pesticides and fertilizers that tend to change the composition and quality of soils, reducing magnesium levels in crops. To that is added a bad diet. More and more processed foods are being consumed, such as refined flours, sugars and oils, which lose a good part of their properties during processing.

This generates a deficit of this and other accessories. On the other hand, the consumption of coffee and alcoholic beverages block the correct absorption of the mineral in the body.

How the lack of magnesium affects the body

A poor intake of magnesium can create serious health problems in the long run. The deficiency of this mineral is associated with risks of suffering from heart disease, high blood pressure, migraine and diabetes.

In fact, eating the right magnesium-containing foods prevents diabetes. Its importance is such that, if there is a deficiency, subtle changes in behavior occur, such as stress, anxiety, constipation and even insomnia.

What foods contain magnesium

Among the foods that contain magnesium are green leafy vegetables, such as spinach, kale, and chard; whole grains, such as oatmeal, whole wheat bread, and quinoa; walnuts, including almonds and cashews; and fish, including salmon and mackerel.

However, faced with a magnesium deficiency, it may be necessary to reinforce the diet with a supplement. Although they are products that help a lot, it is best to consume them under medical supervision.

Magnesium supplements are appropriate for restoring magnesium levels in the body, but taking them uncontrollably can cause other health problems, such as diarrhea.

It can also aggravate some existing conditions. So it is appropriate to consult with the doctor to improve magnesium intake and thus prevent diabetes from appearing in the long term.

