75% of Amazon employees in Italy on strike 24 hours for their precariousness

75% of Amazon workers in Italy have seconded their first 24-hour strike today to protest their precariousness and ask for better wages and a reduction in hours.

Some 30,000 workers (9,500 warehouse workers and the rest drivers of small delivery companies who physically deliver the packages) were called to strike and 75% have complied, while peaks of up to 90% have been reached in some areas of the country. country, have reported in a joint note the main unions, Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl and Uiltrasporti.

The three organizations have argued that ‘Amazon has grown enormously thanks to the’ boom ‘of online commerce in times of pandemic’ and it is fair that it redistributes ‘part of this wealth also in terms of rights to its employees’.

They have regretted that 180 packages are distributed a day and that for each employee on the workforce there are at least three with flexible and temporary contracts, but also the vast majority perform excessive working hours and have low salaries, for which they have considered it necessary for the multinational The United States convenes a dialogue table to discuss improvements, also in terms of safety regulations.

The general secretary of the largest Italian union, CGIL, Maurizio Landini, has opined in another note that such a large membership ‘requires responses from the multinational’ of electronic commerce and reaches agreements in relation to wages and other working conditions, such as continuity of employment for delivery men in case of change of contract or supplier.

The workers’ representatives have also warned that if there are no negotiations, they will call another strike.

The unions have also asked Italian customers on Monday to show solidarity with the workers and not to make purchases for 24 hours. .