This 75-inch Samsung Smart TV – eye to the data – is now 600 euros off, and has stayed at an incredible price, less than what a Samsung Galaxy S20 or iPhone 11 costs you, so if you were looking for a good size television for your living room, you have already found it.

It is a Smart TV that has everything you can ask a television, such as 4K resolution, HDR or compatibility with Google Assistant and Alexa, as we will see below. The point is that, for 600 euros less than its retail price, this television is the best that you can buy in this size right now, let’s take a look!

4K resolution, 75 inches and a reduction of 600 euros

The Samsung television that we are going to show you today is a real gem, and not because it is a gem is small, but quite the opposite, since we are facing a television with a 75-inch panel at 4K resolution, where seeing any kind of thing is going to be a real luxury.

It doesn’t matter if it is a series, a movie, a documentary or the news, the experience is going to be a different matter thanks to its large size and resolution. Also, thanks to HDR, the content adapted to this will look great, with a greater depth of color.

The design of this 75-inch Samsung TV reduced for a limited time is extremely elegant, with two legs at the bottom and a front in which the frames are tiny, merely anecdotal, so It will take up as little space as possible, and it will also make your living room look very beautiful.

As we tell you, it is an incredible television to enjoy your series and movies, and also to be able to play a game on the console in a size in which, seeing anything is quite an experience and all for 45% less than its price, cheaper than a high-end mobile.

