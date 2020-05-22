Graciela Márquez, head of Economy, explained that from April to May loans have been delivered equivalent to 44 thousand 721 million pesos

So far the Government of mexico he has delivered a total of 740 thousand 709 credits by seven social programs seeking to alleviate the negative economic effects generated by the pandemic of the coronavirus COVID-19reported Graciela Marquez, holder of the Ministry of Economy.

During the conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, He explained that from April to May the support of Credits to the Word, Solidarity Credits of the IMSS, Wellness sessions, ISSSTE personal loans, FOVISSSTE Home Loans, INFONAVIT home loans and FONACOT payroll credits which are equivalent to 44 thousand 721 million pesos.

On this topic, the president López Obrador He assured that “something unique is being done, because many credits are being allocated to the people, it is something that is unprecedented because they are credits to the word, which implies trusting the honesty of our Mexican people.”

“The economy is being strengthened from the bottom up, before in the face of a crisis, those from above were rescued, they started with the domes, the large corporations, or they rescued them, that is, they converted the debts into public debt, or they were forgiven. taxes and below the town was not taken into account, “he said.

“I remind you that we are in the social pyramid serving from bottom to top 70 percent of Mexicans, this reaches from the poorest to the middle-middle class, and 30 percent, who are those with the highest incomes, they also benefit because if there is justice there is peace, peace is the fruit of justice. There may be an economic crisis, but if they are injecting support down, they do not stop increasing their sales and we can prove that, even in a crisis situation, people are maintaining their purchasing power, ”he said.

“That is the new model that is being applied, how we all benefit, we benefit because there is no corruption, if there is no corruption there is no social economic inequality, corruption is what produces economic and social inequality, it is what has generated Poverty in Mexico is what unleashed insecurity and violence. We all benefit from this model, it is an economic model with a social and humanistic dimension so that we all feel satisfied, ”he stressed.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital