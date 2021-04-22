740 specimens released in wetlands throughout Spain

04/22/2021 at 1:33 PM CEST

The gray teal is the most endangered duck in all of Europe and also in Spain and for this reason it is being subjected to an intense process of captive breeding. This week hundreds of specimens have been released in several Spanish wetlands and a few dozen have also been sent to Sicily. Elche, Valencia, Ciudad Real, Almería, Cádiz, Málaga and Seville are the places where teals have been released.

Technicians from the LIFE Cerceta Pardilla project, coordinated by the Biodiversity Foundation of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO), has released a total of 740 gray teal specimens.

The ducks, bred in captivity in the two reference recovery centers of the species in the Valencian Community and Andalusia, have been released in humid areas of these regions.

The objective of this LIFE project is to recover 3,000 hectares of wetlands to reverse the risk of extinction of the teal, the most threatened duck in Europe, which in Spain is in a critical situation.

On Andalusia 440 captive-born individuals have been released at the Cañada de los Pájaros fauna recovery center, located next to the Doñana Natural Area.

Of these specimens, a total of 360 have been reintroduced in the same Concerted Natural Reserve of the Cañada de los Pájaros, which constitutes an important refuge, feeding and nesting area for aquatic birds, among which the gray teal stands out.

The rest of releases in Andalusia have taken place in Punta Entinas-Sabinar, Fuente de Piedra, Laguna de Medina and the Marismas de Trebujena.

In the Valencian Community, the La Granja fauna recovery center in El Saler, located in Valencia and dependent on the Generalitat Valenciana, has released 300 individuals born in the spring of 2020 in this reference center in captive breeding of the gray teal.

The specimens have been released in the El Hondo Natural Park and the Clot de Galvany Natural Park, in Elche; the Marjal de los Moros in Sagunto; as well as in the Lagunar de Alcázar San Juan Complex Natural Reserve, in Ciudad Real.

With the aim of facilitating adaptation to their new habitat, a ‘soft’ release has been carried out, which consists of placing pre-release cages in strategic places in the wetlands, where they remain in groups of 20 specimens for a week before the loose.

For your monitoring in the middle, the released specimens are marked with rings. Some of them also have GSM tracking transmitters, which emit a signal by mobile telephony and allow them to be located at all times.

The specimens released in spring in the Valencian Community usually make very short movements, some of them could even reproduce in the same localities where they have been reintroduced.

At the end of the summer they will begin to move, in some cases, to more distant places, such as Murcia and Andalusia, according to data collected in previous years. Some have even moved during the winter to humid areas of Algeria and Morocco.

Thirty of the 300 specimens bred at the El Saler recovery center have been transferred to Italy for their release in the swamp of southeastern Sicily, within the framework of the collaboration of the LIFE Pardilla Teal with the LIFE project ‘Marbled duck, Pantani della Sicilia sud orientale’ with the aim of strengthening the Italian populations of gray teal and promoting the exchange of results.

Captive breeding is a recommended action in the National Strategy for the Conservation of the species and an essential tool to reinforce the populations of threatened species. From the LIFE Cerceta Pardilla a program has been launched with which it is expected to reach at least 1,000 released specimens, doubling the current data.

On Murcia A population reinforcement program will also be started from individuals raised at the La Granja fauna recovery center in El Saler.

In critical situation in Spain: only 45 couples

The gray teal is one of the seven species in critical condition in Spain. Until the middle of the 20th century, the gray teal was abundant in Mediterranean coastal wetlands, especially in Doñana. But in recent decades its decline has been so drastic that this species of community interest is critically endangered.

The number of breeding pairs in Spain, which is almost its only distribution site in Europe, was last year at only 45 couples and with a clear tendency to regression.

Habitat loss and degradation is their greatest threat and endangers the survival of the species. Wetlands are impacted from drought, pollution, the proliferation of artificial barriers and other threats caused by human activities.

During the next five years, the LIFE Cerceta Pardilla will undertake a set of actions to improve the state of wetlands in the Valencian Community such as the Albufera in Valencia and the El Hondo Natural Park in Alicante; the Guadalquivir marshes in Andalusia and in humid areas of Murcia, such as the La Morera lagoon.

All these wetlands belong to the Natura 2000 Network, the largest network of protected areas in the world, essential for the survival of the most endangered duck in Europe.

Among the actions planned in the project, work is being done on the acquisition of an area of ​​141 hectares Through the purchase of three farms located in areas considered in the Teal Conservation Strategy as critical places, that is, areas vital for their survival and recovery.

The captive breeding and population reinforcement program will be accompanied by actions to improve knowledge of the species through monitoring in the natural environment or genetic studies. The participation of relevant sectors for its conservation, such as irrigators or hunters, will also be promoted, as well as awareness and environmental education of society.

In the LIFE Cerceta Pardilla, which coordinates the MITECO Biodiversity Foundation, the ministry itself participates as partners, through the Segura Hydrographic Confederation and Tragsatec; the Junta de Andalucía, through the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development and the Environment and Water Agency; the Generalitat Valenciana; the Government of the Region of Murcia, as well as SEO / BirdLife organizations and the Association of Southeast Naturalists. It has the contribution of the LIFE Program of the European Union and the General Directorate of Water.

