74 years ago Jackie Robinson broke the racial barrier in MLB

“Black man in white sports” was one of the emblematic phrases of the film “42” about the life of the African American baseball player, Jackie Robinson, who 74 years ago he broke the race barrier in Major League Baseball by making his debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

74 years ago today one of the most important days in sports history. Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in MLB. # JackieRobinsonDay pic.twitter.com/ThJXr0DxTS – CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 15, 2021

In this way, Robinson became the first black player to play in MLB. In the context of the time, society did not admit people of color in certain places or activities, one of them was baseball, where all the players were white until the Brooklyn Dodgers owner decided to hire Robinson for his team. Robinson had to endure the hostile environment both on and off the field, because fans and rival players, and even his own team, did not accept him because of his skin color. His breakthrough in baseball changed the sport forever.

Every April 15th, Jackie Robinson Day is commemorated in the United States, so all the players jump to the diamond wearing the number 42 in their uniform.

Robinson died on October 24, 1972, sick with diabetes and almost blind.

