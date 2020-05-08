Photo: Acento.com.do/Archivo.

Washington, May 6 . .- The United States reached Wednesday the figure of 1,227,430 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 73,095 deaths, according to the independent count of John Hopkins University.

This balance at 20:00 local time is 23,928 more infections than 24 hours ago and 2,073 new deaths.

At least 189,910 of confirmed cases across the country have overcome the disease.

New York State is the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 323,978 confirmed cases and 25,231 deaths. In New York City alone, 19,297 people have died.

Trump reversed his plan to dismantle the coronavirus task force that he will now maintain “indefinitely,” while admitting that the pandemic has been worse for his country than the 9/11 or Pearl Harbor attacks.

New York is followed by neighboring New Jersey with 131,890 confirmed cases and 8,549 deaths, Massachusetts with 72,025 coronavirus positives and 4,420 deaths, and the state of Illinois, which has reported 68,232 infections and 2,970 deaths.

Other states with large numbers of deaths are Michigan with 4,256, Pennsylvania with 3,345 and Connecticut with 2,718.

The provisional balance of deceased -73,095- remains below the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths; but it has already surpassed the most optimistic calculations made “a posteriori” by President Donald Trump of between 50,000 and 60,000 deaths.

This past Sunday, the president acknowledged that the total will be close to 100,000, at the same time that he defended the decision of multiple states to gradually eliminate confinement measures, although he admitted that it will cause some deaths.

I thought we could dismantle it earlier. But I had no idea how popular this team was until, in fact, yesterday when I started talking about dismantling it. The public values ​​it, “said Trump. EFE