73% of Spaniards plan to buy one, although only 10% will do so this year

They have raised reluctance, doubts, suspicions and objections. Electric cars have not been the saint of devotion for all drivers and great detractors have been found along the way, although the data show that since their landing in the Spanish market these vehicles have gradually improved their sales.

A data that shows that every time are cars more accepted among drivers it is not only sales growth, but also purchase intentions. According to the survey by consulting firm Oliver Wyman, 73% of Spanish drivers are considering buying an electric car. The average purchase intention is 68% for countries such as Spain, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, China and the United States. The clear leader in this table is China, with 92% predisposition, followed by Italy, with 78%.

This new popularity contrasts with 24% of drivers who, on average, they were thinking of buying an electric vehicle during the pandemic. From the consultancy they have detected that those countries in which the purchase intention has grown the most is in those whose governments have implemented more measures in this line: aid for acquisition, restriction of traffic to polluting vehicles …

Other relevant factors are environmental awareness, which in the European context is a reason to justify the purchase of electricity for 24% of the population, more than in other regions. Charging stations They are also decisive, or this is confirmed by 21% of Europeans.

However, the purchase intention is not immediate, rather, the acquisition process can take a few years. However, 10% of the Spanish surveyed confirm that they plan to buy an electric car during 2021. This percentage is below the data for Italy (16%) and France (14%), but they exceed Germany (8%), the United States (9%) and the United Kingdom (9%). China continues to lead with 34% purchase intention this year.