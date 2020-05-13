The rug is an indispensable item for decorating a room, after all, in addition to making it more beautiful the rug is also capable of bringing a greater sense of warmth to this environment. And if you have a living room rug model that never goes out of style and that can be found in different colors, sizes and different finishes, it is the crochet rug for living room.

And thinking of you who love this ancient artisanal technique and who are thinking of investing in crochet rug patterns for your decor to be more beautiful and welcoming, we made this post full of inspiring tips and photos. Check out!

1. The black and white crochet rug for living room is one of the most used models – Photo: Home Decoration

Decoration with crochet rug for living room

It is not today that the crochet rug is successful, after all, it is a timeless item that harmonizes in practically all styles of decoration, ranging from a rustic environment, through modern and even classic decor.

But to choose the rug for the crochet room you need to take some precautions such as paying attention to the decorating style of your room so that the rug for the crochet room comes into harmony with the environment, in addition you also need to be aware of the size of the space and know exactly how this crochet rug for the room will be used in the environment, after all, it can be a rug that will highlight a single piece of furniture or space in the room like the crochet rug for the living room door or even be a large model crochet rug for living room that will take over the entire space

And for those who have a certain fear or doubts about which crochet rug model for the room most harmonizes with the space, the tip is to invest in a rug model that does not have many details and that is of a neutral color such as gray, navy blue or beige.

2. The crochet rug for living room can put a different touch on your decor – Photo: Krona Store

Crochet rug patterns for living room

As we said earlier, the crochet rug for living room can be found in different models on the market, or if you have more skill with this type of crafts it is even possible to make and customize your crochet rug model for yourself. has to do with the style of your home.

But to help you choose the type of crochet rug for the ideal room for your home we will talk a little more about the most used models below.

3. Decoration in neutral tones with carpet for crochet room – Photo: Pinterest

Round crochet rug for living room

Many people find it difficult to use the round crochet rug for the living room, this is because it is common to doubt the ideal size that this rug should have, if it should reach the main furniture in the room or if the round crochet rug for room can be made in a smaller version and highlight only a corner of the environment.

Well, in fact, there are no big rules, after all, the round crochet rug for the living room is very democratic and can fit well in practically every type of room layout. The tip here is to think first what are your expectations for using the round crochet rug for the room.

If your goal is for the round crochet rug for the living room to highlight a single corner of the environment or some specific piece of furniture such as an armchair, for example, the most interesting thing is to invest in a small round rug model, if you think about making a more creative decoration would be interesting to invest in two round crochet rug for medium sized room, creating different proportions in the environment and bringing an interesting touch to the decoration.

But if you think about making a more classic decoration using the round crochet rug for the living room, the tip is a model big enough to take all the main furniture in the environment like the rack, coffee table and sofas, and let the centered in the middle of the room, as in the photo below.

4. Clean decoration with round crochet rug for living room with several different pillows for gray sofa – Photo: Behance

Square crochet rug for living room

Just like the round rug the square crochet rug for living room can also be used in different ways in the environment, but if it is a larger model of square crochet rug for living room it is easier to fit in the environment, especially when we talk about rooms small.

The square crochet rug for smaller rooms does basically the same function as the small round rug, it can be used to highlight a specific piece of furniture or even be used as a crochet rug for the living room door, but if you want to use a rug large, notice how the contrast of the stitch and colors of the carpet will be with the floor of the room, aiming at a more balanced decoration.

The photo below is a great inspiration for those who like a cleaner style or even Scandinavian decor, as the light and neutral tones of the environment have gained a cozy touch in sync with the square crochet rug for the living room.

5. Delicate square crochet rug model for living room decorated in light and neutral colors with black crochet basket – Photo: No Decora

Rectangular crochet rug for living room

Undoubtedly the rectangular crochet rug for living room is one of the most traditional, this is due to the ease with which this type of crochet rug for large room fits into the environment, in addition to being a super useful model for small rooms.

A model of rectangular crochet rug for living room is commonly used, which is made with almost all the exact measurements of the environment, so that the rectangular crochet rug for living room can extend under the furniture and create a visual continuity in the decoration. But of course this rule does not need to be strictly followed, after all, the rectangular crochet rug for living room is also found in smaller versions to be used as a crochet rug for the living room door.

In the photo below, you can see that a crochet rug model for the large living room in rectangular shape was not chosen, but even so, the environment was super charming gaining a personalized touch thanks to the black and white graphic designs of the rectangular crochet rug. to room.

6. The rectangular crochet rug for living room is one of the most used models – Photo: Behance

Crochet rug for large room

Whoever has a large living room at home knows that this type of environment requires care when it comes to decorating, after all, the spacious environment needs to be filled with more details so that it is more welcoming and also gives the impression that your decor was made lovingly thinking of making this room as beautiful as possible.

Because of this, the crochet rug for large room is a great choice for those who have this type of larger rooms at home, after all, it will cover much of the environment, which makes the room more visually balanced. And if you want to invest in a corner next to the reading room or even with a lounge chair, but want to leave this reserved space outside the social area of ​​the room, the crochet rug for the big room also works perfectly as a space boundary, the large rug should only be used in the social area.

7. The crochet rug for the big room is a great space boundary – Photo: Pinterest

See our gallery with more models of crochet rug for living room

8. Modern decor with crochet rug for gray and white round room – Photo: Crochet by Neca

9. The crochet rug for living room with colored stripes is excellent for putting a more colorful touch on the decoration – Photo: Krona Store

10. Clean decoration with crochet rug for gray and white room with sofa with white chaise – Photo: Pinterest

11. Clean decoration with round crochet rug for living room decorated with several pillows and plaid blanket – Photo: Behance

12. You can even invest in two models of crochet rug – Photo: Etsy

13. Use the round crochet rug for living room to highlight a corner of the room – Photo: Pinterest

14. Decoration with gray sofa and crochet rug for small and round room – Photo: Revista Artesanato

15. Delicate decoration with crochet rug for round room in neutral color for retro navy blue armchair- Photo: Muito Chic

16. Crochet pattern for living room with rounded edges – Photo: Pinterest

17. Blue and yellow colored crochet rug decoration for living room – Photo: Belkin Home

18. Decoration with crochet rug for living room with blue armchair with toothpick feet – Photo: Blue Pracownia

19. Decoration with round crochet rug for living room with beige sofa and bookcase with glass doors – Photo: Etsy

20. The crochet rug for living room in pastel colors gave a warm touch to the environment – Photo: Krona Store

21. Minimalist decor with crochet rug for living room with fireplace – Photo: Deavita

22. Minimalist decor with crochet rug for all white room with wired pendants – Photo: Blog Palavra Feminina

23. Decoration in neutral colors and colorful pillows with rectangular crochet rug for living room – Photo: Dicas de Mulher

24. You can use the crochet rug for living room combined with another model of the environment rug – Photo: We Heart It

25. Simple decoration with crochet rug for living room – Photo: Muito Chique

26. Decoration with crochet rug for simple living room with exposed brick wall and wooden sofa – Photo: Pinterest

27. Colorful model of round crochet rug for simple room with home office – Photo: Trapilho Design

28. Delicate crochet rug model for living room decorated with water green sofa and armchair – Photo: Artesanato Passo a Passo

29. Colorful crochet rug model for living room decorated in neutral colors – Photo: We Heart It

30. Decoration with round crochet rug for living room all colored – Photo: Pinterest

31. Simple crochet rug model for living room decorated with blanket for sofa and round side table – Photo: Deavita

32. Simple decor with colorful crochet rug – Photo: Pinterest

33. Square crochet rug model for living room decorated with wooden coffee table and beige sofa – Photo: Ideias Decor

34. Delicate crochet rug model for simple room decorated with leopard cushion – Photo: Artes da Mi

35. Different and colorful model of crochet rug for simple room decorated with gray sofa and yellow armchair – Photo: Artesanatop

36. Decoration with small model of round crochet rug for living room with reading corner – Photo: Ideias Decor

37. Simple decoration with orange crochet room rug – Photo: Crochet Online

38. Decoration with colorful details and rectangular crochet rug for simple living room – Photo: Deavita

39. Simple model of rectangular crochet rug for black and white living room – Photo: Ideias Decor

40. Colorful decoration with eames rocking chair and crochet rug for living room door – Photo: Deavita

41. Crochet room rug with clean decor in neutral colors – Photo: Pinterest

42. Delicate crochet rug model for living room with Provencal decor – Photo: Etsy

43. Simple room crochet rug with colorful stripes – Photo: Leather Finish

44. Some models of crochet room rug can become the great decorative highlight of the environment – Photo: Krona Store

45. Decoration with crochet rug for living room decorated with retro gray sofa and burgundy blanket – Photo: Etsy

46. ​​Decoration with crochet rug for gray and yellow room with simple wooden sofa – Photo: Belkin Home

47. Crochet rug for living room decorated in black and white – Photo: Muito Chique

48. Crochet rug for living room with classic armchair – Photo: Ideias Decor

49. Crochet rug for big room – Photo: Pinterest

50. Scandinavian style decor with crochet rug for gray room with wooden details – Photo: Behance

51. Crochet rug for large room decorated with modern gray sofa – Photo: Pinterest

52. Crochet rug for gray room with modern decor – Photo: Ponto & Prosa Artesanato

53. The large room crochet rug can serve as a space boundary – Photo: Marcia Sartori

54. Crochet rug for large decorated room – Photo: Pinterest

55. Crochet room rug with stripes in neutral tones – Photo: Pinterest

56. Crochet rug for simple living room – Photo: Jamile Crochetc

57. Color accents with crochet rug for living room with wooden sofa – Photo: Belkin Home

58. Clean decoration with crochet rug for gray and white room – Photo: Pinterest

59. Decoration with green crochet rug with drawings of Adam’s rib leaves – Photo: Muito Chique

60. Yellow round crochet rug for living room – Photo: Decorar Tudo

61. Round crochet rug for decorated gray room – Photo: Meu Mundo de Crochet

62. Simple round crochet rug for living room with blue, gray and white stripes – Photo: Margot Tricot

63. Round crochet rug for living room with gray, white and black stripes – Photo: No Decora

64. Decoration in neutral colors with round crochet rug for living room – Photo: Belkin Home

65. Simple decoration with round crochet rug with blue and gray stripes – Photo: Susimiu

66. Round crochet rug for clean room – Photo: Vera Peixoto

67. Round crochet rug for simple living room – Photo: Revista Artesanato

68. Rectangular crochet rug for living room with colorful geometric shapes – Photo: Belkin Home

69. Simple decoration with black and white crochet rug for living room – Photo: Kanden Vaiheilla – Style Room

70. Rectangular crochet rug for living room decorated with light gray sofa and white blanket – Photo: No Decora

71. Decoration with crochet rug for living room – Photo: Pinterest

72. Decoration with crochet rug for living room with gray and orange stripes – Photo: Pinterest

73. Delicate gray and white round crochet rug model – Photo: Pinterest

