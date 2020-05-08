NEW YORK – An initial survey by the New York State Department of Health found 64 cases of children presenting with a new pediatric multisystemic inflammatory syndrome likely related to COVID-19, and that number has now increased to 73, it said Friday. Governor Andrew Cuomo, with a confirmed child dead.

The state issued a notice about the syndrome and its possible association with COVID-19 in children on Wednesday afternoon. It has been sent to all local health care institutions, clinical laboratories, and health departments in the state to inform providers of the condition, as well as to provide testing and reporting guidance. Any suspected case of pediatric multisystemic inflammatory syndrome in people under the age of 21 should be reported to the State Department of Health.

According to the notice, “Although most children who have COVID-19 experience only mild symptoms, in the UK, a possible link between pediatric COVID-19 and severe inflammatory disease has also been reported. The inflammatory syndrome has characteristics that overlap with Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome and can occur days or weeks after acute COVID-19 disease. It can include persistent fever, abdominal symptoms, rash, and even cardiovascular symptoms requiring intensive care. Early recognition by part of pediatricians and referral to a specialist that includes critical care is essential. “

New York City issued its own health alert earlier this week after identifying more than a dozen children in city hospitals who have the rare disease. At least one expert believes that more children will surely be affected.

The syndrome has been seen in 15 children hospitalized from April 17 to May 1 in the city, according to Demetre Daskalakis, Assistant Commissioner for Disease Control at the New York City Department of Health. Although the full spectrum of the disease is not yet known, Daskalakis said, features of Kawasaki disease and toxic shock have been observed in patients ages 2 to 15.

“We have seen more than 15 … We see them every day that require admission to the [unidad de cuidados intensivos] every day, “said Dr. Steven Kernie, professor of pediatrics at Columbia University’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and chief of Critical Care Medicine at Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital, which is part of the Presbyterian Hospital of New York – Kernie said they see one or two children every day with similar symptoms.

“What we are seeing are children who have had a high fever (more than 102 or 103) for three or four days,” added Kernie. “They tend to have a rash on any part of the body, including the palms of the hands and the soles of the feet. They may have abdominal discomfort. Their eyes may be very red. They look sick.”

He believes this is not a primary infection, but the child’s immune response to exposures that occurred two to three weeks earlier.

Four of the 15 children tested positive for COVID-19, and six tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, which means previous infection.

The city’s health department may only be recognizing serious cases at the moment, but a doctor familiar with the disease believes there will be many more to come.

“This is happening across Europe,” Dr. Jane Newburger, director of the Kawasaki Program at Boston Children’s Hospital, told our sister network NBC News. “It is definitely happening in several cities on the east coast and in some parts of the Midwest.”

Newburger said the disease may come as a “post-immune reaction to COVID,” meaning the body apparently overcompensates and essentially continues to fight a disease that no longer attacks the body, possibly even weeks after contracting a virus like COVID-19.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Tuesday about the cases found in the city, saying that although “we have not yet seen deaths, but we are very concerned about what we are seeing. We are learning more every day on how COVID-19 affects the body. This is a fierce disease. “

The mayor also said that the city will require health care providers to report any cases of people under the age of 21 receiving treatment for these symptoms.

