73.7% of Spaniards have taken isolation measures for more than one week

Internet purchases, along with personal and household hygiene products, increase

Especially during home confinement, and the possibility only to leave home only for medical consultations, make essential purchases or to work, e-commerce increased considerably during the first months of the pandemic.

A) Yes, the number of Spaniards who have made online purchases increased by 59.8%, while the purchase of personal hygiene and disinfection products (60.2%) and household hygiene and disinfection products (55.7%) has also grown, with the rest of the products remaining the same, except for activities such as accommodation in hotels or apartment rentals, which decreased 84.6% and 71.4%, respectively.