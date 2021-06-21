71st Berlinale – The shorts

As every year, the Berlinale festival presents a selection of short-format works: From experimental cinema to documentary, they are characterized by the variety of styles and voices they represent, and by their ability to open doors to their directors. Here are some of the notable titles of this edition:

‘The motorcyclist does not fit happiness in the suit’, by Gabriel Herrera – with a beautiful experimental narrative and a dose of magical realism, it is one of those works that leaves you wanting more. The Mexican director, professor at film school and author of several social documentaries, is in the process of developing his first feature film. We will be pending.

‘Your Street’, by Güzin Kar – the short is a tribute to memory and against fascist violence. A cinematic requiem, beautiful and heartbreaking. Reminder of some real events that happened in a street, in the industrial outskirts of the city of Bonn, Germany. Reminder of how far racism and hatred can go. Güzin Kar, director of feature films, returns especially to the short format for this story, her first documentary. An essential job.

‘Glittering Barbieblood’by Ulu Braun – with this original and haunting title, the German director uses the video format to explore the fields between the visual arts and auteur cinema. The short is a surprising mix between realism and magic, an ordinary day at Sean Baker’s ‘Florida Project’, in home video format and that we would not be surprised to find in a retrospective at the Palais de Tokyo.

‘International Dawn Chorus Day’by John Greyson ?? (header photo) explorer of issues related to queer activism such as police violence, prison, or apartheid, the film artist John Greyson presents a short with a very curious premise: On International Dawn Chorus Day, birds of all the continents come together in a zoom call. With a style that has marked this Covid pandemic, the plurality of screens reveals the conversation between the birds, which apart from gossiping about cats and storms, talk about the death in prison of the Egyptian filmmaker Shady Habash (known for his music videos against the dictatorship), or wondering about Egyptian queer activist Sarah Hegazi (famous for raising a rainbow flag at a concert in Cairo), after leaving prison and taking refuge in Canada. Again, a tribute to memory, in this case of those who fight for freedom and equality.

‘Nanu Tudor’by Olga Lucovnicova ?? winner of the Golden Bear for Best Short, the creative documentary work is shot when the filmmaker returns to her great-grandparents’ house in Moldova for a family reunion. At the same time that the physical reunion takes place, the director faces her memory and the events that happened in the place when she was a child. After 20 years of silence, Olga Lucovnicova finally dares to ask her uncle about what happened those summers, when her parents worked and he took care of her. A true example of courage to face the past, which makes the hair stand on end.

