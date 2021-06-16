71st Berlinale – ‘Ninjababy’, not all women want to be a mother

Moving and humorous in equal measure, the film by Norwegian director Yngvild Sve Flikke tells us what happens to Rakel, only 23 years old, when she finds out that she has been pregnant for 6 months? and that it cannot abort. Living with her friend in a shared flat, enjoying her youth and her sexuality, the last thing she wants is to think about being a mother. But the child that grows inside her is a reality, and as such, she has to face it.

Special mention at the festival’s Generation 14Plus Awards, Rakel’s pregnancy story is inspired by Inga Sætre’s award-winning graphic novel “Fallteknikk”. The author participates in the film with her animated illustrations, which bring the baby to life in her conversations with the expectant mother, full of anticipated reproaches.

From a female perspective, the director explores the contradictory emotions of being a mother and how that life-changing experience can be overwhelming to the point of feeling trapped in a situation from which she only wants to escape.

Through the character of Rakel, very well played by Kristine Kujath Thorp, the film tries to address that fear of getting pregnant, but also of taking responsibility and growing up. As the director tells us, “it is okay to stumble and make mistakes, you will do it many times in your life and, as long as you recover, you will be fine.”

The role of the male characters, although secondary, provides a perfect counterpoint to the protagonist. His characters, well worked and evolving throughout the film, round out the constellation of this story, the perfect balance between humor and seriousness to talk about a topic such as unwanted pregnancy.

