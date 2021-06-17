71st Berlinale – ‘Mr. Bachmann and His Class’, the year when reality surpassed fiction

In this particular edition of the Berlinale, not only the virtual format or the special summer edition to offer the titles to the public in safe conditions are news: In times highly marked by the global pandemic, it is as if we have gained a new consciousness, deeper, about the world around us, and how we are connected to others.

Documentary cinema, always present in the German exhibition, won several important awards in the category of Competition, Encounters and Shorts in this edition. Winner of the Silver Bear of the Jury in the Competition section, the documentary by Maria Speth about Professor Bachmann and his elementary class at the school in Stadtallendorf, Germany, is one of the most amazing jobs.

Produced between 2015 and 2021, the documentary presents us with the social and cultural reality of an industrial city in the provinces from the point of view of a class of children between 12 and 14 years old. With different levels, interests and origins (from up to 9 different countries) these students are the reflection of a globalized world, at the same time that they highlight the social, cultural and linguistic barriers that already exist in those early ages. Maria Speth closely documents their lives in the school setting, where we see, hear and learn from her classes with Professor Bachmann. He is fully involved with them, trying to create a safe, open and non-judgmental environment, and make them see that they are all valid people, with their particularities and strengths, leaving aside their notes, origins and the present situation.

And it is that, beyond school achievements and the professional path that can be opened to these girls and boys, what is at stake at that age is identity at the individual level. Throughout the more than 3 hours of footage, one wonders if the school can really prevent exclusion and marginalization, the dividing lines between ethnicity and academic achievement are so highlighted. One wonders if one day these girls and boys, although many already born in Germany, will stop feeling like foreigners or will continue to call the country where their parents come from or where they still have, some of them, apart from their family.

In addition to serving as a reflection of the globalized world in which we live, Maria Speth’s documentary is a reflection of the concrete reality of her country, Germany. The history of the city of Stadtallendorf is also outlined with the immigration past: The employment of foreigners that took place during the Nazi regime made the city the largest producer of arms and ammunition in Europe during World War II. Later, during the sixties, it was, like so many other German industrial cities, the destination of workers from southern Europe (Italy, Greece, later Turkey). Those known as “Gastarbeiter” for having been invited to work in the growing country that required labor, and who then decided to stay.

The result is a present with a huge plurality of nationalities and religions, where the concept of homeland and the feeling of belonging or feeling a foreigner acquire nuanced connotations. And it is in this reality that the importance of Mr. Bachmann’s role becomes even more apparent. Someone with whom students can talk, laugh, shout, sing … be themselves, and learn to respect others. I wish all the children had (I wish we all had) such a teacher.

by Aina Riu



