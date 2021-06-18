71st Berlinale – Mbah Jhiwo (Old Soul), the myth of progress

The Berlinale Forum section brings us the film ‘Mbah Jhiwo (Elder Soul)‘, an ethno-fiction by Spanish director Álvaro Gurrea, with Rocío Mesa as an independent producer.

After moving to Indonesia and getting to know the place, a story was forged born of the director’s observation and interest in this other new reality and its inhabitants. After more than 4 years of the project, this film, narrated through 3 dimensions, happened almost naturally, crossed by the same character of Yono, a sulfur miner in Kawah Ijen, East Java. Three stories that take place under the same premises, and that dialogue with each other through repetition.

Set in the same town of Bulusari, where it was filmed, each story offers a different perspective, with a culture and religion that set the tone for events and Yono’s way of seeing the world. Animism, Islam and capitalism coexist in the South Seas; the differences range from washing in the river or in the baths, to counting time in moons or days. But despite the small variations, the protagonist seems trapped in his disturbing fate: As in the myth of Sisyphus, a perfect metaphor for the repetitive hard work of the Kawah Ijen miners, his life is destined for frustration.

The film is a very well constructed story in which you can go deeper layer after layer, cycle after cycle, and where Álvaro Gurrea questions the myth of progress in the neocolonial reality of Indonesia. From the ancestral to modernity: we see how faith is transformed and perpetuated, how it responds to the very human fear of being alone, and how it places us in relation to the other. Can cycles be broken, or is it all up to fate?

by Aina Riu



@aina_rv

This article is written in Spanish for El Séptimo Arte, and any translation or appearance in another media is illegal and carried out without the consent of the author.

