71st Berlinale – ‘La Mif’, the family is never chosen

Generation 14Plus Grand Prize Winning Film, ‘The Mif‘(from the French slang for “family”) was born out of the desire to commit to a social cinema and out of frustration with the juvenile protection system. Fred Baillif, a self-taught Swiss filmmaker, brings us a story halfway between fiction and documentary, with his ‘cinéma vérité’ style and after a long process of immersion in a home for girls.

The story, which recounts the experience of a group of adolescent girls who have been housed in a residence with social workers, began as Fred Baillif was interviewing young people and employees of a reception center in Geneva. They, who after two years of improvisation and preparation workshops would end up being the protagonists of the film, were the ones who, giving him access to his reality, became co-authors of the script at the same time.

The result is amazing: A film shot on-site in just two weeks and before funding was even achieved. Built on a solid foundation of realism, with improvised dialogues and a narrative structure that ended up being formed in the editing phase, the story offers us a plurality of voices that are worth listening to.

by Aina Riu



@aina_rv

This article is written in Spanish for El Séptimo Arte, and any translation or appearance in another media is illegal and carried out without the consent of the author.

