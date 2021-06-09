71st Berlinale – Courage in the Struggle for Democracy in Belarus

The documentary by director Aliaksei Paluyan, screened in the Berlinale Special section, offers us a very personal point of view on present-day Belarus and the peaceful struggle for freedom and the right to democracy. Taking as witnesses the actors of an underground theater group in Minsk, we agree to glimpse the day-to-day life of a population without changes in the government for the last 26 years.

The images captured by Paluyan document the elections of last summer of 2020, and although they have as clear protagonists the members of the performing arts, they give us a glimpse of the large-scale consequences of censorship and arrests in a nation on the brink of war civil, with a government in the form of a republic, often labeled authoritarian (if not dictatorial), and where blacklists and lists of disappeared are part of the reality of its inhabitants.

Once again, it is a current and necessary debate, in this case on the freedoms of the Belarusian population, after just a few weeks ago the media reported the arrest of Roman Protasevich, an opponent of the Alexander Lukashenko regime. He was traveling as a passenger on a Ryanair plane that was intercepted while flying over Belarusian airspace and forced to land in the capital.

With the attention of the international press towards this country that, in 1994, declared itself independent after the dissolution of the Soviet Union; a country where plays talk about people being murdered, Aliaksei Paluyan’s documentary is a testimony that joins the protests for freedom of expression and the long-awaited change of government, and that recalls that democracy and freedom they are values ​​to be fought for.

by Aina Riu



@aina_rv

This article is written in Spanish for El Séptimo Arte, and any translation or appearance in another media is illegal and carried out without the consent of the author.

