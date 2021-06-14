71st Berlinale – ‘Brother’s Keeper’, the school of fear in Ferit Karahan’s latest film

As often happens at this festival, the parallel sections surprise us with little gems. This time, the Panorama section brought us the latest film by Ferit Karahan: Made known for his previous award-winning Fall from Heaven (2014), the Turkish director this time won the FIPRESCI Panorama award with ‘Brother’s keeper‘, a well-deserved recognition.

The starting point is an isolated boarding school for Kurdish boys in the middle of the mountains of eastern Anatolia. When one of the children becomes mysteriously ill, Yusuf, his friend, must fight against the bureaucratic obstacles imposed by the authoritarian regime of his school so that the serious condition of the student, who is only 11 years old, is taken seriously. take them to the hospital. But everything seems to go against that end: In a race that picks up speed scene after scene, we closely follow their attempts, which reveal the serious background of the situation – sometimes comical of the absurdity that we are presented with.

With references to ‘The 400 blows’ by François Truffaut and ‘Where is my friend’s house?’ by Abbas Kiarostami, the mastery with which Ferit Karahan joins us in talking about the traumas that education can create is undoubtedly what makes this film one of the most remarkable titles of this festival. The script inspired him in his biography: The director spent 6 years of his primary education in a boarding school, and the fears that still accompany him are largely the engine that led him to shoot this film, which is still a criticism of schools that perpetuate the tradition of spreading fear and use it as a disciplinary tool.

Besides criticism, the film is probably a form of atonement, therapy, transforming the drama into something we can laugh at; Well, what is more effective than laughter to overcome trauma. Farit Karahan quotes the psychoanalyst Jacques Lacan mentioning the fundamental role that the family plays in transmitting social and cultural values ​​in children, and how, when this model is replaced by artificial ties, the social order can be deeply damaged. Because, remember, “to control children is to control the future.”

With mostly non-professional actors who share the experience of living in a boarding school like the director did, ‘Brother’s keeper‘examines the prevalence of lies in oppressed societies and environments. Schools like the one portrayed in the film are, still today in Turkey, commonly the only option for children in rural areas to access education. Yusuf’s story is an anecdote that drags and questions a whole system based on the tradition of instilling fear.

by Aina Riu



@aina_rv

This article is written in Spanish for El Séptimo Arte, and any translation or appearance in another media is illegal and carried out without the consent of the author.

Click here for more information