Most of the coronavirus deaths were 55 years or older; 2,475 suspected cases and 3,542 negative cases were also recorded.

The Ministry of Health reported that the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 infections in the country rose to 717, until 1 pm this Friday, March 27.

At a press conference, Christian Arturo Zaragoza Jiménez, an epidemiology specialist, explained that they are already 12 coronavirus-related deaths in the country, the majority among people 55 years of age and older.

Cases according to the states:

Mexico City: 5

Jalisco: 3

San Luis Potosí: 2

Michoacán: 1

Durango: 1

Zaragoza also mentioned that there are 2,475 suspected cases that are being analyzed, while negative cases amount to 3,542.

During his presentation, the epidemiologist detailed that 89 percent of infection cases have been classified as “non-serious”, while only 11 percent have required hospitalization. 57 percent of those infected are men, mostly in “productive age”, between 25 and 45 years.

“We have to see Covid-19 disease as a disease not focused on the patient, but where community and public health actions, in the face of all these anticipatory actions, which have been carried out jointly so that in our country we work hard in this disease. “