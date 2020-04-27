In charge of Santos since January, coach Jesualdo Ferreira used and abused the right to test his first 12 appointments with Peixe. Of the 32 players at his disposal, 23 of them have already had at least one chance in the starting lineup. The number represents 71% of the cast.

Only goalkeepers João Paulo and John, defenders Alex and Wagner Leonardo, midfielders Ivonei, Anderson Ceará and Jean Mota and strikers Lucas Venuto and Renyer have not yet started in 2020.

If we count entries during the match, the percentage of athletes used in the beginning of Portuguese work increases to 78%, since only João Paulo, John, Alex, Wagner, Ivonei and Ceará do not have minutes on the field.

Even Derlis González, who transferred to Olímpia-PAR at the beginning of February, came to the field. The Paraguayan played in the final 15 minutes of the Santos debut of the season, leaving the bench in the 0-0 draw between Peixe and Red Bull Bragantino, in Vila Belmiro, for the first round of the Paulista Championship.

The only athlete in the squad that has started all matches so far and has not been replaced is Luan Peres, who was on the pitch for all 1080 minutes of Alvinegro Praiano this season. Besides the defender, only Diego Pituca was the starter in all the commitments, but, unlike Luan, he was substituted in five opportunities, counting 968 minutes in performances this year.

On the other hand, Lucas Venuto was the player who had the least opportunity among those who have played with Jesualdo Ferreira. The striker played only during the final 11 minutes of Santos’ 2-0 defeat against Ituano, in Itu, for the seventh round of Paulistão. Hired in August 2019, the athlete had only four opportunities last year, all of them entering the course of the game and playing less than half an hour. In total, there are five games, none as a starter, and 61 minutes on the pitch.

