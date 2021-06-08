71 ° Berlinale – The First 54 Years: An Abbreviated Manual for Military Occupation

Israeli director Avi Mograbi, known for his documentary production, presents his latest work, ‘The First 54 Years: An Abbreviated Manual for Military Occupation‘.

We recover the title in the 2nd part of this exceptional edition of the German film festival – remember, it was divided into two parts, in this year 2021 still marked by the Covid pandemic. In the time that separates this month of June from the month of March where it premiered, the conflict between Palestine and Israel has reappeared with force in the media due to an escalation of violence that led to 11 days of war (the most serious situation experienced in the last 7 years). The need to reopen the debate about the Middle East underscores the importance of this festival’s stakes on current affairs, even if they are sometimes risky.

This documentary is but one more piece of a huge puzzle about the history of a land, and it is presented from an exclusively Israeli – and indisputably anti-occupational point of view. Going back to 1967, in a speech divided into 3 chapters that brings us to the present, Avi Mograbi tries to reel off the principles with which the longest military occupation of the modern era has been carried out. It is based on more than 30 testimonies of Israeli soldiers collected as part of the project ?? Breaking the Silence ??, an organization of war veterans who have served Israel and seek to expose the reality in the occupied territories in order to stimulate public debate and end the occupation.

Each testimony, with name, year and place of service (except for two that appear anonymously), directly relates to the viewer some facts that, like fragments of a dark constellation, have been deforming the day to day, last 54 years, of the inhabitants of the areas under Israeli occupation in the West Bank and Gaza. To all these local events, and with the intention of offering us not only a “how” but a “why”, with a pedagogical tone – and clearly ironic -, the director stands in front of the camera and “instructs us” with a manual for the military occupation, which seeks to clarify the motivation of the occupier by imposing a particular system of laws and norms on the inhabitants of the occupied territory.

From “preventing the return of local inhabitants” to “divide and conquer”, through repression and collective punishment, we follow Israel’s will to annex the occupied territories as one who follows a blinded vision that increasingly loses control . Among disturbing statements and images, doubt gradually settles: accusations and unjustified arrests, gratuitous prevention measures, and violence as a pastime. And consequently: a world apart, governed by other rules, with two opposing populations that for the most part do not speak the same language, and cannot understand each other. Praise be the multilingualism that allowed dialogue and ?? more than necessary – reconciliation.

by Aina Riu



@aina_rv

This article is written in Spanish for El Séptimo Arte, and any translation or appearance in another media is illegal and carried out without the consent of the author.

Click here for more information