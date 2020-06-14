The cats were in subhuman conditions in the backyard of a hotel

By: Web Writing

China.- Shocking images about the rescue of hundreds of people were disseminated through social networks. catswhich were caged and « ready to be served as food » in restaurants.

The events occurred in the province China of Shanxi, where activists belonging to the group Rescue of Small Animal Life from Linfen, they recovered over 700 cats who were in subhuman condition in the backyard of a hotel.

A woman, known only by her surname Li, was reported to have received a complaint from hotel employees. She went to the site and captured the images of the felines crowded and caged in the yard.

After recovering the animals, they were taken to a veterinary hospital for evaluation.

It is unknown if there were people detained for the cruel action.