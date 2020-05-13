It was on a Saturday, May 13, 1950, that Formula 1 held its first race. The European GP, ​​held at Silverstone, was valid for the 3rd British Grand Prix organized by the RAC (Royal Automobile Club). It gave logic. Alfa Romeo confirmed his favoritism and won the race with Italian Giuseppe Farina, who started from pole position and led 64 of the 70 laps of the race. He received the historic flag aboard his Alfetta 158 number 2 after traveling 325.4 km in 2h13min23s6, at an average of 146 km / h.

Giuseppe Farina and the wonderful Alfetta 158 in the first race of Formula 1.

Photo: Alfa Romeo / Disclosure

Alfa Romeo had dominated motorsport for many years and it was no surprise to have won the inaugural Formula 1 race. In fact, it was a real bath for the Italian brand. Their car cars started in the first four positions and remained until the break of Alfetta # 1 (driven by Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio) on lap 63. Behind Farina (Alfetta # 2), the Italian Luigi Fagioli (Alfetta # 3) arrived and the Englishman Reg Parnell (Alfetta # 4). The model was called 158 because it had a 1.5 supercharger engine with 8 cylinders in line. But, like the other cars that lined up for the first Formula 1 GP, the Alfetta 158 was not a new project.

Farina received the flag on May 13, 1950, followed by two other Alfetta 158.

Photo: Alfa Romeo / Disclosure

Due to the Second World War (1939-1945), there was a halt in the development of automobiles. Alfetta appeared in 1938 and was a technological jewel. The inline 8-cylinder engine had a single stage compressor and a triple-body carburetor. It was developed by Gioacchino Colombo, head of the design department at Alfa Romeo, who managed to leave the engine with instant acceleration, thanks to the compressor, triple carburation and double valve timing, in addition to being very reliable. The use of light alloys allowed the weight of the engine to be reduced to 165 kg.

The transmission was a four-speed manual. The gearbox was mounted at the rear, in a block with the differential. This was the famous “transaxle” scheme, taking up less space and providing an ideal weight distribution between the two axles: a solution that Alfa Romeo would also use in its passenger car line. So, in the post-war period, the Alfetta 158 was still very strong.

Alfa Romeo P2: first world motorsport champion, in 1925.

Photo: Alfa Romeo / Disclosure

In addition to winning the first race in Formula 1, Alfa Romeo was the winner of the first two championships, in 1950 (Farina) and 1951 (Fangio). Masd, from 1950 to 1957, Formula 1 only had a drivers’ championship. It was a change in the concept that existed before the Second World War, when the Grand Prix circuit, which preceded Formula 1, only had constructors’ championships. And it was at the Grand Prix races that Alfa Romeo started building its track success story. The first Grand Prix World Championship was held in 1925 and had four races: 500 Miles from Indianapolis (USA), Grand Prix of Europe (Spa, Belgium), ACF Grand Prix (Montlhéry, France) and Italian Grand Prix (Monza) . Alfa Romeo was crowned champion with 13 points, against 17 from Duesenberg and 19 from Bugatti. The count was curious, since the title was with whoever had the fewest points. The victory was worth 1 point; the second place, 2 points; the third, 3 points; and the fourth, 4 points. The eliminated car was penalized with 5 points and the abandonment before the start cost 6 points.

The Alfa Romeo P2 scored just 13 points in the historic 1925 season.

Photo: Alfa Romeo / Disclosure

The car was an Alfa Romeo P2, which used an 8-cylinder 2.0 engine with 155 horsepower. At that time, the cars were driven by two drivers. From 1924 to 1930, the Alfa Romeo P2 won 14 major prizes, in addition to races like Targa Florio and others. The model was designed by Vittorio Jano and enshrined pilots like Giuseppe Campari and Antonio Ascari, father of the future two-time world champion Alberto Ascari (1952/1953).

Tazio Nuvolari drives the Alfa 6C 1750 Gran Sport in a race by Targa Florio.

Photo: Alfa Romeo / Disclosure

After that came the success phase of another Italian, Tazio Nuvolari, who made his fame aboard the Alfa Romeo 6C 1750. Presented at the 1929 Rome Motor Show, the Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 expressed the full maturity of the 6C formula. The engine was an evolution of the previous six-cylinder 1500 in a row. It was produced in several versions – single axle and double axle, with and without volumetric compressor – and its power varied between 46 hp of the Turismo version to 102 hp of the Gran Sport “Fixed Head”.

But the engine was not the only factor that made the 6C 1750 a major breakthrough in the auto industry. He used a mechanical brake system, with large drums driven by a transmission system. Its pressed steel structure was perfectly balanced and extremely rigid, with reinforced shafts. The springs were mounted outside the body of the car, instead of under the side members, and the lower center of gravity greatly increased grip in curves. The fuel tank was retracted to obtain greater weight on the rear wheels and to improve the balance of the axle. In line with Alfa Romeo’s philosophy, all innovative solutions have been applied to racing and road cars.

The 6C-1750 model was a milestone in the history of Alfa and appeared at the 1929 Rome Motor Show.

Photo: Alfa Romeo / Disclosure

The more races he competed (and won), the more the technical reputation of this car grew. So, since its launch, the 6C 1750 has had great sales. Between 1929 and 1933, a total of 2,579 units left the Portello plant for sales in Italy and abroad, mainly in Great Britain. An exceptional result, especially considering the car’s status as an elite product. In Italy, for example, it cost between 40,000 and 60,000 lire, which was equivalent to seven years of an average salary.

