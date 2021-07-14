70 years after Ferrari’s first triumph led by Froilán González

That 1951 British Grand Prix was rich in emotions for Enzo Ferrari and his troops: it was the scene of the first pole position and the first F1 victory for Ferrari as a team and engine manufacturer, as well as the first success in the category for one of its drivers, the Argentine José Froilán González.

That year, the Alfa Romeo 159 had shown a clear advantage since the start of the season, but the Ferrari 375 they were on the prowl. Two weeks after the French Grand Prix, the F1 Grand Circus pitched its tent at the fast-paced Silverstone, a former military airfield turned into a racing circuit.

It was “Pepe” Froilán González who, at the wheel of his Ferrari, set the best time in qualifying with a mark of 1: 43.4 at an average speed of 161.861 km / h. He beat two Alfa Romeo drivers, Juan Manuel Fangio Y Giuseppe Farina, for more than a second.

Surprise at the start of the 1951 Silverstone race

However, it was the Italian Felice Bonetto, who started from seventh position on the grid at the wheel of the fourth Alfa Romeo, who was leading on the first lap. But González quickly overtook him and regained his head of the race. However, Fangio would then overtake José Froilán González and was first between the 10th and the 38th lap.

The Argentines changed positions during the pit stops to refuel, but González, whose Ferrari consumed less, regained the advantage over Fangio and kept the first place until the checkered flag, waved by the cars after lap 90.

González thus achieved Ferrari’s first victory, finishing with a comfortable 51-second lead over Fangio and two laps over Luigi Villoresi, third at the wheel of another Ferrari.

That was the first triumph of the most successful team in history, after which more than 235 first places would arrive over the decades. Furthermore, a year later, with Alberto Ascari, those of the Cavallino would reach the first of the 15 world pilots that they treasure.

Enjoy the official poster of that race of the 1951 British GP of Formula 1 at Silverstone, that of Ferrari’s first victory.

