70 Spanish athletes got their pass to Tokyo in the Comunitat de l’Esport

07/12/2021 at 5:18 PM CEST

Sport.es

The Trinidad Alfonso Foundation, in their efforts to make the Valencian Community a benchmark in the world of sport, has been promoting a series of initiatives and events to position it as a tkey erritorium in the months leading up to the Olympic and Paralympic Games. For this, it has promoted, since 2019, the PAC_CV Pre-Olympic program, with the intention of attracting two types of events to the Valencian Community. On the one hand, preparatory and / or qualifying tournaments for Tokyo and, on the other, concentrations of top-level national teams.

As a result of this work program, The Valencian Community has been the setting in which 70 Spanish athletes have achieved their qualification for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. In addition to the 8 concentrations of national teams that have been produced (the combined men’s and women’s basketball, hockey and handball, the men’s soccer and the Judo International Training Camp) makes More than 150 of the Spanish athletes who will be in Tokyo this summer have passed through the Comunitat de l’Esport at some point in their Olympic and Paralympic preparation. To these must be added a good number of international athletes, especially athletes, who thanks to the Valencia Trinidad Alfonso EDP Marathon, they achieved in the City of Running the minimum mark to participate in the appointment in the Japanese country.

The first athlete to achieve the passport to Tokyo was the hammer thrower Javier Cienfuegos, in August 2019, at the Spanish Outdoor Athletics Championship. After him, shortly after, Spain added the classification of the men’s and women’s field hockey teams. Both combined achieved the square in the hockey pre-olympic held at the Virgen del Carmen de Beteró sports center. The two teams, in addition, have been concentrated in Valencia until last week.

Last December, the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation promoted the celebration of the Castellón International Swimming Open, in which the best swimmers in Spain gathered in search of the minimum that would allow them to obtain a ticket to Tokyo. A total of 8 athletes obtained up to 12 minimum marks for the Games, including those of Mireia Belmonte

If there was a prolific branding event, that was the Valencia Trinidad Alfonso EDP Marathon. Up to 61 minimums were achieved on December 6 in a test that has already established itself as one of the great references in the world. Of those 61, 9 were from Spanish runners, although only six of them have finally been chosen to travel to Tokyo: the three Olympians Ayad Lamdassem, Dani Mateo Y Elena Loyo, and the Paralympians Alberto Suarez, Gustavo Nieves Y Mari Carmen Paredes.

In March of this year, it was the women’s handball team that qualified for Tokyo at the Handball pre-Olympic held in Lliria.

Furthermore, finally, the athletics meeting held in Castellón Last June he awarded the Olympic ticket to three more Spaniards: Fatima Diame, in the long jump, and Saúl Ordóñez Y Sanchez Valladares in 800 meters.

Concentrations, tournaments and preparatory matches

In addition to these qualifying events, the Comunitat de l’Esport has also been the setting chosen by various teams to prepare for the great Olympic event. The National soccer team was training in Benidorm and that of basketball He played on July 3 a preparatory meeting against Iran in the pavilion of the Fuente de San Luis. The women’s basketball combinedIn addition, it was concentrated playing the last Eurobasket, also in the pavilion of the Valencian capital. Also they national handball teams They have been concentrated in the Valencian Community to prepare the games.

The province of Alicante has also been the scene of two major events with an Olympic flavor, the Alicante Judo International Training Camp, celebrated last May, and the Spanish International Badminton Iberdrola, in La Nucía. The first of them had the participation of 55 of the best judokas in the world; while in the second was one of the great national references, Pablo Abián, in addition to nine other international athletes who will also be at the Games.