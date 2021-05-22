70% of the viewers of ‘Black Widow’ would choose to see it in the cinema to see it at home according to a survey

The pandemic has been very hard on movie theaters. Domestic consumption has displaced cinemas as the hegemonic exhibition window, but for the films that make it to theaters, there is hope. This week Whip Media published a poll revealing that almost 70% of the sample would prefer to see ‘Black Widow’ in the cinema, compared to 30% who say they will see it at home. Those who are still reluctant to go to the movies can rest assured, since on July 9 they will have Scarlett Johansson both on the big screen and on Disney + (with an additional charge of 21.99 euros).

Following the results of Whip Media, ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’, also from Marvel, it would be the second film that would mobilize people the most to go to the cinema. 64% of those surveyed say they prefer to see this movie on the big screen. However, Disney announced that this particular film would be released exclusively in theaters because fans were more comfortable watching this film in theaters. Despite this, the film would hit the platform a month and a half later. In the words of Bob Chapek, Disney CEO: “Regardless of where they originate, all of our movies and episodic series will end up as part of the strong library of content on our direct-to-consumer platforms.”

‘Fast & Furious 9’, ‘The Suicide Squad’, ‘A Quiet Place 2’ are other films that make their way to the top of the movies that we would rather see in theaters. The results are as follows: 63% say they prefer to see Toretto on the big screen, 58% for the ‘Suicide Squad’ reboot and 55% for the sequel to ‘A Quiet Place’.

The ones we prefer to see from the sofa

Not all movies are going to gather hordes of fans at the doors of theaters, as the study reveals that there are some movies that potentially have more hope for home consumption. This is the case of ‘Space Jam: New Legends’, in which 69% responded that they will see the film at home, compared to 31% who say they would go to theaters. Added to this list are ‘Cruella’ and ‘Jungle Cruise’. Emma Stone’s film ends with 64% of viewers who would rather watch it at home. For its part, the action film by Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt would attract 39% of those surveyed to theaters, compared to 61% who prefer to watch it from their living room. The survey has been carried out with almost 2,000 people in the United States, a country in which the bulk of theaters have been open for a few weeks, but which have a large percentage of the population vaccinated and are already considering relaxing certain measures against the coronavirus.