70% of people who pass the covid generate antibodies during a year, according to a study

Antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus can last up to 12 months in more than 70% of patients who have overcome the covid, according to a study published by Chinese researchers published today by the official media of the Asian country.

The research also concludes that vaccination can “effectively restrict the spread” of the coronavirus by promoting an immune response similar to the way human bodies generate human antibodies against live viruses.

The study was carried out by a subsidiary of state pharmaceutical company Sinopharm – which produces two of the vaccines approved by the Chinese government – and the National Research Center for Translational Medicine at Jiaotong University in Shanghai.

Analysis of infected in Wuhan

For its preparation, some 1,800 convalescent plasma samples were collected from 869 people who overcame COVID in the previous 12 months in Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the first global outbreak of the coronavirus was registered in December 2019.

The researchers checked the presence and amount in these samples of RBDIgG, a type of antibody that indicates the strength of immunity against the virus, explains the official China Daily newspaper.

According to the results, in nine months the levels of antibodies fell to 64.3% compared to the level when patients contracted the virus, and since then they have stabilized until the twelfth month.

Differences in the degree of immunity

The immune response was stronger in men than in women during the early stages of the infection, but the difference faded over time, almost disappearing after twelve months.

Also, people in the 18 to 55 age group developed higher levels of antibodies.

According to the National Biotechnology Group of China – the Sinopharm subsidiary that prepared it – this study is the most extensive of those that have verified the continuity of the immune response in patients recovered from covid.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost

