70% of Parkinson’s patients consider that the pandemic has had a negative impact on their disease

The Parkinson’s disease is a degenerative neurological disorder that affects more than 7 million people worldwide and, after Alzheimer’s disease, is the second most common neurodegenerative disorder. The Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN) estimates that more than 150,000 people suffer from Parkinson’s disease in Spain. Today, April 11, is commemorated World Parkinson’s Day.

Although it is a disease whose greatest risk factor is age, which means that 2% of people over 65 years of age and 4% of those over 85 suffer from Parkinson’s in Spain, it is not a disease that is only exclusive to the elderly: there are cases in which the onset of the disease occurs in childhood or adolescence and approximately 15% of the new cases diagnosed each year correspond to people under 50 years of age.

“Although many of the factors that influence the development of the disease are still unknown, age is not unique. More than 20 genetic mutations have been described that could explain about 30% of the familial forms of the disease (especially those with early onset) and 3-5% of sporadic forms. In addition, environmental agents such as certain fungi, bacteria and viruses, or the fact of having suffered a head injury, have also been identified as factors that could increase the risk of suffering from this disease ”, explains Dr. Diego Santos, Coordinator of the Study Group Movement Disorders of the Spanish Neurology Society (SEN).

Parkinson’s disease is characterized by produce the degeneration and death of dopaminergic neurons. And this loss of dopamine is what it does the classic motor symptoms appear of this disease, although it can also manifest itself in cognitive, gastrointestinal, autonomic, sensory or sleep disorders.

“When it comes to diagnosing and treating the disease, it must be taken into account that Parkinson’s disease affects and progresses in each individual differently. For example, up to 40% of Parkinson’s patients do not present tremor, and in 40% of the cases the first manifestation of Parkinson’s is depression ”, emphasizes Dr. Diego Santos.

“And although it is true that motor disability has a high impact on social health costs, there are many other symptoms that patients can develop -such as depression, dementia, or psychosis- that increase the disability and morbidity of this disease.”

So that, correctly identify all manifestations of this disease and to adequately treat motor symptoms, but also non-motor ones, is basic to help improve prognosis of patients and improve their quality of life.

COVID-19 and Parkinson’s

“There is no evidence that Parkinson’s patients have a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 or of having a worse prognosis if they are infected, but the impact that the pandemic is having on the worsening of motor function and on the development of psychiatric symptoms -such as stress, depression or anxiety- as a consequence of isolation or mobility restrictions ”, emphasizes Dr. Diego Santos.

In September of last year the SEN presented a study carried out among more than 600 people with Parkinson’s from 49 Spanish provinces. It stated that 66% of patients experienced a worsening of their symptoms during confinement and that 33% presented cognitive problems and behavioral disorders. What’s more, 70% of the patients considered that the pandemic had negatively affected them, something that has impacted in the same way in the main caregiver of the patient.

On the other hand, the SEN Movement Disorders Study Group has also prepared a document (available at this link) with COVID-19 Vaccination Recommendations for Parkinson’s Patients, given that many are part of the first groups in current vaccination programs because of their age, because of living in residences or for other reasons related to the disease.

From this document it stands out that approved vaccines do not affect disease mechanisms or symptoms and that also does not interfere with the therapies or pharmacological treatments used. Therefore, the SEN recommends vaccination against SARS-CoV2.