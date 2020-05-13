NBA players are united. At least, most. The stars have spoken and after a survey of all the players, we know that seventy percent want to play again (as long as it is safe, of course). We will see when it comes back, but for now all the possible steps are being taken so that the 2019/20 season resumes.

Per source, there was some miscommunication internally and any player poll taken by Player Association reps on whether they want to resume season was done so unauthorized. – Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) May 12, 2020

