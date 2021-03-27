70% of hospitalized people suffer prolonged COVID-19 5 months after discharge

7 out of 10 people suffer from symptoms even months after being relieved of coronavirus: Long-term COVID-19 continues to spread around the world.

Most people who overcome the coronavirus infection have sequelae even 5 months after falling ill. One year after the start of the pandemic, this syndrome is known as COVID-19-prolonged. With more and more similar cases, the international medical community seeks more effective solutions to this problem widespread throughout the world.

An obstacle to continue with life

According to a new study from the University of Leicester, most coronavirus survivors have mild to severe symptoms even months after they have overcome the disease. This means that they presented physical and mental discomfort weeks after being discharged.

These symptoms hinder your ability to lead your normal life. In the most severe cases, perform daily Homeworks —Like walking, sweeping, or cleaning the house — become noticeably more complicated. These figures were obtained in the United Kingdom after the end of the PHOSP-COVID study, carried out by the same institution.

Not only that. The figure that truly alarmed scientists is related to how many sick people who, apparently overcame the disease, present these types of symptoms: 7 out of 10 patients – that is, 70% of the population considered in the sample– proved to have prolonged COVID-19.

We suggest: The mysterious prolonged Covid-19 syndrome increasingly affects more children

What symptoms persist with prolonged COVID-19?

The analyzed patients showed to have 9 persistent symptoms of all the signs that occur when contracting COVID-19. Among them, the following stand out:

Fatigue and powerful headache Muscle pain and joint swelling Physical slowdown and limb weakness Inability to rest during sleeping hours Difficulty breathing Loss of short-term memory

The patient sample also underwent mental tests. It turned out that 25% of the patients analyzed had symptoms of anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder, after a 5-month follow-up.

These symptoms are not only related to their illness, but to the social consequences that isolation has on people. Near to 20% of them experienced a health-related change in your occupational status.

Mental fog occurred more frequently in males. Many of them also demonstrated a slowing down in your basic cognitive processes, as well as a negative impact on your quality of life.

Although the continuous study of the recovery path of these people yields substantial information With regard to prolonged COVID-19, it is necessary to delve into the true coincidences that lead to this social and epidemiological phenomenon. The investigations are therefore still in operation.

