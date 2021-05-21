$ 70, GPS and more than 90 sports modes

The realme Watch 2 Pro has a 390 mAh battery that promises up to 14 days of autonomy.

As not only smartphones live technology brands, Realme has just presented its new smartwatch, the realme Watch 2 Pro, a smart watch that has Dual Satellite GPS, 90+ Sports Modes, and a Price of Just $ 70.

realme Watch 2 Pro: all the information

realme Watch 2 ProSpecificationsDimensions255.2 x 38.9 x 12.65 mm

40 grams of weight 1.75 inch LCD touch screen

385 x 320 pixel resolution

30 Hz refresh

600 nit peak brightness Sensors 3-axis accelerometer, heart rate monitor Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Sport modes Outdoor running, outdoor walking, outdoor cycling, indoor running, strength training, soccer, basketball, cricket, badminton, jump rope , rowing, elliptical, yoga, free training, VO2max test, … etc Health functions Automatic heart rate measurement, 24-hour real-time heart rate, resting heart rate measurement, blood oxygen measurement (SpO2 ), sleep detection, monitor steps, calories, distance, water reminder, sedentary reminder, activity records Other added IP68 Battery390 mAh: 14 days of battery life with the heart rate monitor on Price 57 euros to change

The realme Watch 2 Pro has a larger screen than its predecessor, the Watch 2, of 1.75 inches with a resolution of 385 x 320 pixels, a 30 Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 600 nits.

This new realme smartwatch is focused on users who practice sports on a regular basis, which is why it has a Dual satellite GPS with more than 90 sports modes such as outdoor running, outdoor walking, outdoor cycling or indoor running.

It should be noted that these 90 sports modes will be activated on the watch via a future update, since, initially, it only has 16 sport modes, the same as the realme Watch 2.

If we focus on its connectivity, the realme Watch 2 Pro has Bluetooth 5.0 to link to our smartphone through the realme Link application and with two sensors to monitor our daily activity: a 3-axis accelerometer and a heart rate monitor.

Regarding its health functions, this smartwatch is very similar to its predecessor since it has automatic heart rate measurement, blood oxygen (SpO2) measurement, sleep detection, monitor steps, calories, distance, sedentary reminder and activity logs, among other.

Another aspect in which the realme Watch 2 Pro has improved compared to its predecessor is in its autonomy, because it has a 390 mAh battery that promises until 14 days long with constant heart rate measurement enabled.

As a good smartwatch, the realme Watch 2 Pro also allows us view notifications from our favorite apps and incoming calls, although in the latter case you can only reject them from the watch because it has neither a microphone nor a speaker.

realme Watch 2 Pro: availability and price

The realme Watch 2 Pro will go on sale in Malaysia from May 29 and his arrival date in Spain has not yet been confirmed.

This new realme smartwatch can be purchased in two colors, Space Gray and Metallic Silver, and each of them will be accompanied by a liquid silicone strap in black and light gray, respectively.

The realme Watch 2 Pro will go on the market with a price of 299 Malaysian Rupees, about $ 70, which is about 57 euros in exchange.

