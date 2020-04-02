Some days ago Atlético de Madrid announced an ERTE for their workers due to the economic crisis that the coronavirus is generating. The club tried to safeguard the viability of the entity and the soccer players have also done their part so that the affected employees continue to collect 100% of their payrolls.

The rojiblancos soccer players have understood the situation and they have agreed to lower 70% of their salary, as will the women’s first team, the men’s team, and their respective technical bodies.

Also, Atlético de Madrid’s first team will assume half the salary of the 430 affected club employees, while the members of the Steering Committee will assume the other half so that all workers continue to receive their entire salary for the duration of this situation.

The statement from Atlético de Madrid

«The cessation of activity that has meant the declaration of the state of Alarm in Spain as a result of the Covid-19 health crisis has caused Atlético de Madrid to have to study measures to safeguard the club’s economic viability. Due to this complicated situation, and always with the aim of guaranteeing the entity’s future, the club has made the decision to present a Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE).

The staff and coaching staff of the men’s first team understand the need for the club to present the aforementioned ERTE, respect its conditions and assume the consequent economic impact on their income. All the members of the first team have signed an internal agreement with the entity that defines two different scenarios depending on the final configuration of this 2019-20 season. The file will mean a 70% reduction in the salaries of technicians and players of the men’s first team, the women’s first team and Atlético de Madrid B, while the declaration of the state of Alarm lasts.

From the outset, the club’s objective in studying possible measures to deal with this delicate situation has been to minimize its effect on the salaries of its employees as much as possible. The agreement reached with the first team will also allow supplementing the salary of 430 employees affected by the ERTE, a complement from which only players and technicians from professional teams are excluded. To make this possible, the first squad will contribute half the necessary amount and the members of the club’s Management Committee, made up of the CEO and the directors of the different areas, the other half ».