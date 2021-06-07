7 years ago he won a millionaire lottery prize but died suddenly

It was in 2014 when the name of Callum Fitzpatrick became famous across the UK Well, with 16 years old, As a teenager, he became the winner of a lottery prize equal to $ 552,000.

Back then, Callum recounted when he collected his millionaire prize that he had learned of his good fortune while taking care of one of his aunts. Also, at the time, the boy, who worked in his parents’ store, indicated that he would think hard about what he would do with his money.

As time goes by Fitzpatrick decided to spend part of his fortune doing what he loves most: traveling with his love team, Manchester United. Also at the time, he decided to buy a car.

But unfortunately, The now 23-year-old could not continue with his dream and did not finish enjoying his fortune obtained in the lottery because a few days ago his death was reported, which occurred suddenly.

“The Ballymartin Senior Executive Committee, members and men’s team are deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden tragic passing of our friend and teammate Callum Fitzpatrick,” his passing was announced on the soccer team’s Facebook page at the one who played, the Ballymartin GAC, in Northern Ireland.

“We offer our deepest condolences to his father Colin, his mother Sheila, the sisters Tierna, Corragh and Meagh and the broader family circle, many of whom are deeply rooted in our club at all levels,” says the publication. .

So far no further details have been given regarding what were the causes of his death.

