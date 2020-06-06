A 7-year-old girl and a 15-year-old teenager were shot in a house in a slum in Panama City by alleged hitmen who allegedly targeted a man recently released from prison, official sources told . on Friday.

The event took place on Thursday night, in the middle of a nightly curfew decreed by the Government due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and left four other people injured, of whom there is no further information.

“It can be presumed that the minors were not the target,” said the source who asked for the reservation of her name, and confirmed that the official report accounts for a 7-year-old girl and another 15-year-old dead.

The girl, struck in the chest, died at the scene, located in the Cerro Batea sector in the San Miguelito district, east of the capital, an area with high levels of violence and a high incidence of COVID cases. -19.

The 15-year-old minor, who was wounded in the stomach, died in a medical center to which he was rushed. It is presumed that both were linked by family ties.

The attack occurred around midnight on Thursday, when a group of unknown men, hooded and with weapons in hand, entered a house where they apparently celebrated the recent departure of a person from a prison, according to versions of the local press.

Preliminary reports from the authorities indicate that “(the attackers) were supposed to have gone to another person inside the house. In fact, when the event occurred, the person had left La Joya (the prison) the day before, ”said the informant.

He added that “so far there are 3 people identified” and are being sought by the Police, and that the Homicide section of the Public Ministry of San Miguelito has already begun investigations into the case.

In Panama, levels of violence and atrocious crimes have increased during the pandemic, despite the confinement imposed to contain the spread of the virus and a dry law or prohibition on the sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages, which was in force until recently, for prevent violent acts.

The authorities attribute these violent acts to a large extent to organized crime and drug trafficking, and also to rivalries between gang groups and gangs.