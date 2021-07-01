7-year-old boy dies from serious injuries caused during judo class

A tragedy has shaken the inhabitants of Taiwan and many people from other parts of the world, already what appeared to be a simple sports practice became the cause of death for a minor.

According to some media in that Asian country, a boy as young as 7 years old died after spending more than 2 months in a hospital, in critical condition, due to the serious injuries that were caused to him during a judo class.

The minor, who was only identified by his last name Huang, attended his judo class on April 21, and in it his teacher threw it and it struck the ground nearly 27 times.

In addition, witnesses from the class indicated that the coach instructed other children to practice with Huang even when he was unfamiliar with the basic judo movements, and began using various throwing techniques on the boy.

The little boy complained at some point in class of feeling a severe headache but the coach, surnamed Ho, ignored him and kept throwing him, causing the child to vomit.

To make matters worse, prosecutors said the coach did not stop until Huang collapsed unconscious on the ground.

The boy was taken to a hospital where after various medical examinations, doctors informed his parents that Huang had various brain bleeds, as well as respiratory problems and multiple organ failure.

Finally, with great pain and already resigned, the parents decided to withdraw just last Tuesday the life support that kept their son alive.

