7-year-old boy died when his New Jersey home burned down

Photo: Tim Boyle / Getty Images

Sahir Hartfield, a 7-year-old boy, was killed in a fire at his home in Newark, New Jersey’s most populous city.

Firefighters fighting the fire discovered the boy’s body on the third floor of the home, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other children, ages 1, 5 and 11, escaped along with two adults.

The fire broke out early Thursday around 4:50 a.m. in a three-story townhouse on Astor Street, near Pennsylvania Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters found the boy’s father, who had initially fled through the front door, on the roof of the adjoining house trying to re-enter to rescue his son.

Your efforts being unsuccessful, firefighters had to lower the father from the roof, as the fire spread to two adjacent residences. The flames were deemed under control at 5:15 a.m., according to authorities.

Families from neighboring houses barely managed to get out on time. Most of its members are now in temporary housing. In the late afternoon on Thursday, fire crews returned to the home to put out the hot spots, while the cause of the fire remained under investigation on Friday, Pix11 reported.