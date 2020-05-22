By Miguel Bonilla | May 22 2020Alex Rodríguez knew how to win the hatred of Boston fans | Jim McIsaac / .
One of the world’s biggest sporting rivalries is the one played by the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox in the Major Leagues. The two franchises have proven for over a century that their sports hatred is truly strong.
This antipathy is transferred to the players and that is why we remind you of seven of the mule players who most hate redheads.
7. Joba Chamberlain
His balls to Red Sox players made him a public enemy | Tom Szczerbowski / .
One of the players who really enjoyed the hatred of his biggest rivals and showed it on many occasions by hitting the Boston players. In 2007 he came to the point of being suspended for his recidivism in beating Kevin Youkilis.
6. Aroldis Chapman
His way of being and reputation have been enough to be hated by the Red Sox | Tim Warner / .
Chapman is an easy player to hate, since not only his terrible reputation precedes him but his attitude is quite unfriendly. Rafael Devers’ memorable homer in 2017 was celebrated like never before by Red Sox fans.
5. Johnny Damon
His signing with the Yankees in 2005 was seen as treason in Boston | Adam Hunger / .
Damon was one of Boston’s figures on the road to the 2004 championship, but his signing with the Yankees in 2005 immediately placed a bullseye on his back. To this day he is still a particularly detested figure in “Beantown”.
4. Derek Jeter
The captain used to embitter Red Sox life regularly | Elsa / .
Jeter was the greatest figure of the Yankees in almost two decades, this in itself is an argument to justify the displeasure in Boston. There are many plays that embittered the existence of the members and fans of the organization.
3. Aaron Boone
Boone jabbed a dagger into the heart of the Red Sox in the 2003 playoffs | Michael Reaves / .
The current Yankees manager was one of the people responsible for the worst recent memories of Red Sox fans. During the 2003 championship series he hit a homer to get Boston on the road and rage his rivals.
2. Bucky Dent
Dent’s name is a source of displeasure in Boston | Paul Bereswill / .
The hatred of Dent is more than justified, having ended the aspirations of the Red Sox with an incredible homer in the 1978 playoffs, which ended once again postponing the long-awaited title in Boston.
1. Alex Rodríguez
Rodríguez’s figure became a hate target in Boston since his signing with New York | Jed Jacobsohn / .
There are too many situations for which Alex Rodríguez is detested by the Red Sox, where the quarrel with Jason Varitek in 2004 is remembered mainly. They also hate him because he was about to arrive in Boston in 2004, but gave up and signed with New York. That made him the Bostonians’ number 1 enemy.