7 Wild Sex Positions – How to Have Hot, Wild Sex

Yes, missionary, doggie, woman-on-top — all those positions are fantastic, and that’s why they’ve stayed in heavy rotation since forever. However … sometimes you need a little something different.

“It’s no secret that cycling through the same sex positions over and over again can (and usually does) make things feel a little stale,” says Sarah Riccio, queer sex educator and co-founder of Delicto. “A quick and very fun way to shake off some of that monotony is to explore a sex position that seriously excites you… and slightly intimidates you. Why? Well, the process of navigating a new, wild style of sex is a uniquely intimate bonding experience that can bring you closer in every sense of the word. ” (The slightly intimidating part is actually pretty key here bc there’s evidence that higher anxiety can lead to heightened sexual attraction.)

You don’t have to break out the e-stim gear (unless you want to); pretty much anything new will do the trick. And hell, you may end up with another go-to on your sexual roster. “The only way to know what you like is through experimentation. With new positions and toys, you can discover what you enjoy the most and what gives you the best orgasm, ”says Amy Pritchett, a relationship science analyst for MyDatingAdviser.com.

Before you jump in: Make sure everyone’s on board with whatever is going to be going down and that you can physically do the position (s). Keep an ongoing reality assessment happening — if it’s not fun or it’s hurting or it’s mutating from “slightly intimidating” to “way-too-fucking-much,” you can stop at any time.

PS If you’re in a similar comfort rut with your partner in general, here are 30 things to do as a couple that aren’t watching Netflix. (And don’t worry, you can absolutely still watch Netflix later.)

1 The Watch and Learn

Watching each other masturbate doesn’t involve a lot of physical effort but does involve some emotional bravery. “I’d put this as a wild position because it involves two people not touching but touching themselves, something that is often considered taboo in front of someone else,” says Nikki Goldstein, a Sexologist and relationship expert. “But it’s super important to not only own your sexuality but also to show someone else how you like to be touched.” Lie at opposite ends of the bed (or couch) showing your partner how you like to be touched and watching them in return, she suggests. If you want / need toys, bring ’em along.

2 the spider

“This position resembles a crab walk, but I think in a much sexier way,” says Pritchett. To do it, lie on your back facing your partner with your legs over your theirs. “This position is great since you both have control of the movements. You can have fun rocking back and forth to get into a rhythm, ”she says.

3 Sitting 69

Get the thrills of standing 69 without the part where someone throws out their back. (Semi-fun fact: Standing 69 is the most-wanted position by 74% of men, according to a survey by Superdrug Online Doctor, but also ranked the most uncomfortable by men and women.) Have your partner sit at the edge of the bed. Straddle them with your head in your lap, then they lift you (you gotta help too) so your legs are wrapped around their neck, lady parts in their face. And FFS, do it in a steady, soft chair if you need more leverage.

4 The View

Sit on his dick (always a good start), facing his feet then carefully lower your body so you’re flat – arms wrapped around his legs, legs spread on either side of his head. Gyrate slowly — you’re pretty much twerking — so he can watch his whole package all up in there, tucking a hand under to rub yourself too if you’re feeling it. You’re pinning him down so all he can do is enjoy the new angle and stare at the best view he will ever see.

5 The Squeeze Box

Yes, this contains the words “squat” and “Kegels” but trust. Squat over him holding the tip of his penis inside you. Hover for a second, then lower yourself, squeezing your Kegels around his shaft. Shift between slow deep squeezes taking him all the way in, short quick thrusts and pulling out almost completely. For the most intense experience, make a no-touching rule — just that one point of contact — and nothing else will exist but how damn good it all feels.

6 the Hickory Switch

He can create a pleasure and (semi-) pain scenario for you if he pulls out during doggie, grasps the base of his shaft and gives you a few swats on the butt. Before he goes back in, he slides his penis across your vulva and clit ’til you’re panting for more. To make it even better, fill your hand with lube and cup it closely under his penis as he thrusts.

7 the spinner

Use your sex swing to create a dizzying (possibly literally) thrill ride for two. Put your feet on the seat or stirrups and lower you butt. He can spin you (carefully!), While you raise and lower yourself onto his boner for insane dual stimulation. Do not think of merry-go-round music or all will be lost.

